Former Director of Netflix Kids and Family Content Andy Yeatman Joins Moonbug as Head of the Americas

Moonbug,
a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun and
safe content for kids, today announced Andy Yeatman, former Netflix
executive and director of kids and family content, has joined the
company as head of the Americas. Yeatman will oversee the already
established and significant Americas-based business and will focus on
furthering operations and growth into the American market. He will lead
creative and production teams as well as commercial teams. Additionally,
he will identify and onboard future acquisitions for Moonbug as part of
its rapid expansion in North America. Yeatman joins Moonbug’s industry
leading executive team alongside media veterans René Rechtman,
co-founder and CEO; John Robson, co-founder and COO; and Alfie Chubb,
head of mergers and acquisitions. Moonbug is dual headquartered in
London and Los Angeles, and Yeatman will be based in Los Angeles in its
newly opened office.
Yeatman has distributed, developed, and acquired some of the most
beloved children’s content, globally. He founded and led Netflix’s Kids’
Content department and created the largest slate of original kids’
content in the industry. Under his leadership, the Netflix Kids slate
grew from just two originals in 2014 to 40 in 2017, including such shows
as Alexa and Katie, Ask the Storybots, and Trollhunters.
Yeatman also led Netflix’s kids and family programming strategy and
acquisitions, globally. He acquired content and programming from more
than 50 countries and managed original productions in 10 countries. He
closed licensing or production deals with every major children’s content
provider, including Disney, DreamWorks, LEGO and Mattel. During his
tenure, Netflix’s Kids and Family programming received 30 Daytime Emmy
awards, with 100 total nominations. Netflix was also named Kidscreen's
Top Kids Broadcaster four years in a row; and, in 2017, it was named
Parents' Top Entertainment Brand for Kids by research firm SmartyPants.
“Andy is one of the most accomplished and respected executives in
children’s entertainment—and he has the accolades to prove it. Under his
leadership, some of the most beloved children’s television characters
and hits were created,” said Rechtman. “He is an outstanding addition to
our team and his unique industry knowledge combined with his expertise
in the American market is a huge asset for us. We’re looking forward to
transforming the Kids’ entertainment industry together.”
“When I met René, John, and Alfie, it was immediately clear that their
approach to creating a next-generation children’s entertainment company
was in line with my own vision for the future of Kids’ programming,”
said Yeatman. “I’m looking forward to working with them and the talented
team at Moonbug to expand the business, acquire new brands, and
transform children’s digital content.”
About Moonbug
Moonbug
is a global entertainment company that offers fun and safe content for
children. Moonbug develops and distributes age-appropriate content that
encourages healthy values such as compassion, empathy and resilience,
while teaching children fundamental life skills. The company was
co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO,
and is dual headquartered in London and Los Angeles.
