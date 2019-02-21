Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 06:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Former CEO of Enron Jeffrey Skilling walks past cameras while on his way to a pre-trial hearing in Houston

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Skilling, the onetime chief of Enron Corp who was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his conviction on charges stemming from the company’s spectacular collapse, has been released from federal custody, the Houston Chronicle reported on Thursday.

A spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Reuters that Thursday was the date scheduled for Skilling's release but declined to provide further details, citing privacy issues.

Skilling, 65, was moved in August 2018 from an Alabama prison camp to a residential re-entry facility in Houston, where Enron was based before crumbling into bankruptcy in 2001 amid revelations of widespread accounting fraud and corruption.

The energy company's disintegration threw thousands out of people out of work, sparked federal probes and prompted Congress to crack down on corporate accounting abuses.

Skilling, who abruptly resigned as chief executive officer of Enron in August of 2001, just months before it filed for bankruptcy, was arrested in 2004 along with the company's founder, Ken Lay.

A Houston-based jury in May 2006 convicted Skilling of 19 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, insider trading and lying to auditors. In his role as CEO he maintained a facade of success as Enron’s energy business imploded.

In 2013, a federal judge reduced his 24-year prison term to 14 years, accepting an agreement between prosecutors and Skilling’s lawyers to end years of appeals.

Under the deal, more than $40 million of Skilling’s fortune, which had been frozen since his conviction was to be distributed to victims of the scheme.

Lay was also was found guilty of multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud but died of heart failure six weeks after the trial ended, at the age of 64, prompting a federal judge to throw out his conviction.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Dan Whitcomb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51pAsian shares tread water as investors watch trade talks
RE
07:45pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Energy value increasing, households more efficient (Media Release)
PU
07:44pJapan's consumer inflation ticks up but still distant from BOJ's goal
RE
07:44pDollar holds modest gains, Aussie finds footing after plunge
RE
07:41pU.S. Bets on China's Special Envoy in Trade Talks
DJ
07:27pOil prices dip as U.S. crude output hits record 12 million barrels per day
RE
07:24pU.S., China haggle over toughest issues in trade war talks
RE
07:17pBANK OF IRELAND : launches 2 billion euro Brexit Fund
RE
07:17pJAPAN'S ASO : Trump has never mentioned FX when talking about Japan trade
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2NIKE : NIKE : stumbles into social media storm after basketball star's shoe splits
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : probing possible problems with fuel economy, emissions tests
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz sees 'step backwards' in 2019, gets SEC subpoena
5PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.