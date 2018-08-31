Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Former Enron CEO released from prison to halfway house

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 05:55am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Skilling, former Enron CEO, is escorted by federal marshals away from Houston Federal court

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Jeffrey Skilling, the former chief executive officer of Enron who received a 24-year prison sentence for his role in the company’s spectacular collapse, has been released from an Alabama prison camp and moved to a halfway house, records from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons showed on Thursday.

Lawyers for Skilling were not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons records listed Skilling as being at a residential re-entry facility in Houston.

In May 2006, a jury convicted Skilling of 19 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, insider trading and lying to auditors for his role in maintaining a facade of success as Enron's energy business crumbled.

In 2013, U.S. District Judge Simeon Lake reduced his 24-year jail term to 14 years, accepting a deal struck between prosecutors and Skilling's lawyers to end years of appeals.

Under the deal, more than $40 million of Skilling's fortune, which had been frozen since his conviction in 2006, was to be distributed to victims of Enron's collapse.

Houston-based Enron's 2001 collapse threw thousands out of work, sparked federal probes and prompted Congress to crack down on corporate accounting abuses.

Enron founder Kenneth Lay also was found guilty of multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud. He died of heart failure six weeks after the trial ended, prompting a federal judge to throw out the conviction.

Skilling had been serving his time in a minimum security "prison camp" in Montgomery, Alabama, according to a federal database. He was set for release in 2019.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and the Houston Bureau; editing by Bill Tarrant and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22aOil stable as Iran sanctions loom, but trade wars weigh
RE
07:20aOil stable as Iran sanctions loom, but trade wars weigh
RE
07:18aSurprise China factory pick-up may not last as export orders shrink again
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Grant to Support Skills Development, TVET System in Bhutan
PU
07:12aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Fostering Science and Technology in Sri Lanka's Higher Education
PU
07:10aNowotny urges ECB to hike deposit rate again
RE
07:09aECB's Nowotny - More efforts needed for single European capital market
RE
07:01aU.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA; no deal yet
RE
07:00aU.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA; no deal yet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA; no deal yet
4U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA; no deal yet
5SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: First Half 2018 Results
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.