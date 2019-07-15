Former Executive At Dollar General Joins Goodwill® Board Of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Ravener, a former executive with the Dollar General Corporation, has joined the board of directors of Goodwill Industries International.

Ravener served as chief people officer of Dollar General from 2008 until his retirement in May 2019. Prior to joining Dollar General, he served in executive human resources roles with Starbucks Corporation. Previously, he held leadership roles in human resources for The Home Depot. Ravener also served in both human resources and operations roles at Footstar, a national shoe retailer, and roles of increasing leadership at PepsiCo, Inc.

"Bob brings to us a lifetime of experience with some of the most recognizable companies in the world," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "He has a record of commitment to employee training and career development — the core of Goodwill's mission. Throughout his career, Bob has been a champion of investing in people from all walks of life and motivating them to achieve their goals."

Ravener is passionately dedicated to supporting the troops, veterans and military families. At Dollar General, he helped create an employee resource group focused on serving the military and veterans' communities, and a private-public partnership aimed at supporting veterans' transition to civilian life through meaningful employment opportunities. He also served as a member of the President's National Hire Veterans Committee and the Secretary of Labor's Advisory Committee for Veterans Employment, Training and Employer Outreach.



Prior to entering the private sector, Ravener served in the U.S. Navy as a strategic weapons submarine officer aboard the USS Daniel Webster. He finished his active duty service at the U.S. Naval Academy as an instructor, coach and recruiter. Following his active duty service, he spent time in the Naval Reserves.

Ravener graduated from the Naval Academy and he holds an MBA from New York University.



He has served as board chairman of the Tennessee Workforce Development Board, Human Capital Advisory Council; member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; and chairman of the Human Resources Leaders Council for the Retail Industry Leaders Association. He has also been recognized for his leadership and service by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee National Guard and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 158 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index, commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years, the only nonprofit featured on that list.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges find employment to advance their careers. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

More than 33 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and nearly two million people received in-person services.

Goodwill is both an icon and accessible neighbor: more than 82 percent of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a Goodwill location.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

