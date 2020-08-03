Former FBI Director Louis J. Freeh Joins AlixPartners Through the Acquisition of Freeh Group International Solutions (FGIS), Expanding World Class Investigations Practice

AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced it has acquired Freeh Group International Solutions LLC (FGIS), a leading global risk management firm, expanding its premier global investigations practice. The transaction, effective immediately, sees FGIS team members joining AlixPartners and is complementary to the firm’s investigations, compliance, and cybersecurity capabilities. The acquisition will add a new AlixPartners office in Wilmington, Delaware. As part of this transaction, Louis J. Freeh will step down as Senior Managing Partner of the affiliated law firm of Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan, LLP, and will no longer practice law.

Founded by former FBI Director and former federal judge Louie Freeh in 2007, FGIS professionals serve a diverse range of organizations across a variety of industries, working to reduce risk in today’s increasingly complex global marketplace. FGIS’ team of 24 professionals led by Louie Freeh and Jim Bucknam who serves as President & CEO includes former senior law enforcement officials, legal consultants, accountants, and security and compliance experts.

Simon Freakley, CEO, AlixPartners, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Louie and his exceptional team to AlixPartners, where he will be a Vice Chairman and serve on AlixPartners’ Management Committee. AlixPartners, and I personally, have known Louie, Jim, and FGIS for many years and hold them in the highest regard. FGIS has a stellar reputation and track record in high profile investigations.

“Furthermore, our approach to our people and our clients is similar, providing “hands-on” services, tackling the most complex, difficult problems, and making timely decisions when it really matters. This exciting transaction reflects AlixPartners’ strategy of continually evaluating appropriate acquisitions which bring value to our clients,” he added.

Louie Freeh, Founder and Chairman of FGIS, said: “All of us at FGIS are excited to join the team at AlixPartners, one of the most respected global consulting firms. AlixPartners’ broad, global investigations platform and our collective deep relationships in the legal and enforcement worlds will enable us to serve an ever growing roster of clients in what is set to be a very busy time for our services. When we eventually emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, demand for our investigations expertise is certain to rise significantly. Together, we look forward to continue helping our clients solve their most complex and critical investigations.”

Jim Bucknam, President and CEO of FGIS, said: “Our combined robust suite of services will be critical to our law firm and corporate clients as they face a wave of issues coming on the heels of COVID-19. Our respective teams have supported clients in some of the industry’s most high-profile complex cases, including the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the Madoff Investment Securities Ponzi scheme, the MF Global bankruptcy, and the FIFA bribery investigation.”

“The addition of FGIS will immediately strengthen our traditional investigations and compliance practices, as well as add complementary capabilities to our digital investigations services, which include computer forensics, cybersecurity, due diligence, and services in the areas of safety and security, and threat mitigation,” noted Louis Dudney, Global Leader of AlixPartners’ Investigations, Disputes and Risk practice. “Combining our businesses will add to our best-in-class complex investigations offering for our clients globally and provide invaluable opportunities for both teams to build their skills and expand the pool of opportunity, as well as significantly enhance our ability to recruit high profile senior professionals in investigations and risk management.”

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

Freeh Group International Solutions, LLC (“FGIS”) is a global risk management firm serving in the areas of business integrity and compliance, safety and security, and investigations and due diligence. FGIS is a dynamic company with the experience, credibility and global reach that allow us to deliver prompt and effective solutions. FGIS has built a reputation for working closely with each client to efficiently assess their circumstances, provide independent counsel, and jointly develop or enhance effective risk mitigation strategies.

