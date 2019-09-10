Former FDA Commissioner Set to Speak at PCCA International Seminar 2019

Prominent Health Care Thought Leader Dr. Scott Gottlieb Will Address More than 400 Representatives of the Compounding Industry in Houston

PCCA takes its public affairs outreach to the next level by inviting Scott Gottlieb, MD, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner and prominent health care thought leader, to address more than 400 compounding pharmacist, technician, marketer and business leader attendees at its International Seminar, October 9-12, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Dr. Gottlieb’s keynote address will take place on Thursday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Compounding, the art and science of preparing personalized medications for patients based on a practitioner’s prescription, has long been a practice of pharmacy, and is regulated by state boards of pharmacy. The 2013 Drug Quality and Safety Act (DQSA) set forth a number of statutory requirements that compounding pharmacies must adhere to and established the FDA’s clear authority over certain aspects of compounding. However, implementation of the law has been the subject of debate over the past few years, and has resulted in more dialogue between the FDA and compounding pharmacies in the United States.

“This truly will be a historic event, having compounders and the former FDA commissioner in the same room, talking about the future of the compounding industry from his perspective,” said Gus Bassani, PharmD, Chief Scientific Officer for PCCA. “Dr. Gottlieb is a well-respected visionary and will help compounders in attendance prepare for the future and identify opportunities for growth.”

At PCCA’s 2018 International Seminar, former FDA Senior Science Advisor for Compounding Julie Dohm, JD, PhD, spoke to attendees and was well-received by the more than 500 compounders in attendance. During her 60-minute presentation, she addressed FDA compounding policy goals and considerations, final guidances and regulations, oversight priorities and stakeholder collaboration.

“PCCA’s goal is to provide valuable industry insight to its compounding pharmacy audience at this year’s event,” said Dr. Bassani. “We look forward to hearing Dr. Gottlieb’s expert public health knowledge and learning more about his innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes.”

PCCA’s annual International Seminar is the compounding pharmacy industry’s largest professional development and networking event. This year’s seminar will feature more than 40 speakers, covering a broad range of clinical, business and technical topics. Space is still available. Visit www.PCCAInternationalSeminar.com to learn more and register.

PCCA helps pharmacists and prescribers create personalized medicine that makes a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacists, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 37 years. Learn more at www.pccarx.com.

