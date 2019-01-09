Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Farmers Insurance Agents from across California sue Farmers Insurance for Age Discrimination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:01am EST

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli & Brewer release the following: Today, 18 former Farmers Insurance Agents representing multiple regions of California filed suit against Farmers Insurance Group, et al for Age Discrimination.

www.giccb.com Oakland, California (510) 832-5411 (PRNewsfoto/The Law Firm of Gwilliam, Ivary)

The complaint outlines a systematic and calculated focus to discriminate against all Plaintiffs based upon their age and to falsely classify Farmers Insurance Agents as Independent Contractors among other claims. We anticipate that this case will have national legal ramifications far beyond Farmers Insurance.

"I joined Farmers Insurance because I was told I could build my client base, benefit from residual renewals and continue until I choose to retire. That was all a sham. Because of my age alone, I was forced to give up my extensive book of business and was shut out after 35+ years as a top regional Farmers agent," said Chuck Nielsen, Former Farmers Agent, San Jose, CA.

"I relied upon my contract with Farmers Insurance and renewed my office lease thinking that my new and residual business was solid. Out of nowhere I am notified that I am no longer meeting goals imposed on me by Farmers and that my 30+ year established book of clients is going to be moved to a younger agent and that my clients will be told that I retired. I have spent over 30+ years building my book of business as a top-notch Farmers Insurance agent. But for my age, this would never be happening to me. I am prohibited from contacting my clients for a full year!" said Thomas Mortensen, Former Farmers Agent, Concord, CA.

"I was shocked! How could this be happening?" said Plaintiff James Melin, a 12-year Farmers Insurance agent targeted due to his age. "I asked my peers. I could see that all the 'seasoned' agents were being sent termination notices and across the board being told that our book of clients were going to be given to younger agents."

"Our clients were sold a bill of goods by Farmers," said J. Gary Gwilliam, Esq, attorney for the Plaintiffs and founding Partner of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer. "Farmers told our clients that they would own their own agencies; that they could work as long as they liked and that they could create 'generational' wealth. But it was all a lie. Instead, they wrongfully terminated them without any good cause."

Farmers unilaterally labeled Plaintiffs as "Independent Contractors" despite controlling nearly every aspect of their employment.

"Farmers only called our clients 'Independent Contractors' for tax and legal reasons. In fact, Farmers micromanaged our clients then terminated them for failing to meet unspecified 'business results'. In a cruel and calculated way, Farmers then reassigned the Plaintiff's books of customers to younger Farmers agents. This is clearly Age Discrimination,"  said Robert J. Schwartz, Esq. of Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer, who represent the Plaintiffs.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-farmers-insurance-agents-from-across-california-sue-farmers-insurance-for-age-discrimination-300775366.html

SOURCE The Law Firm of Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli & Brewer


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aMediPharm Labs Announces Increased Management Shareholdings and Stock Option Grant
GL
06:31aNICE : Legal & General Uses NICE Virtual Attendant Robots to Build Workplace of the Future
BU
06:31aDENISON MINES : Announces 2019 Exploration Program Focused on High Potential Properties
AQ
06:31aeGain to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 16, 2019
GL
06:31aSYRACUSE UNIVERSITY'S COLLEGE OF LAW LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE ONLINE JURIS DOCTOR PROGRAM : JDinteractive
GL
06:31aHUDSON : Announces Appointment of Roger Fordyce as Chief Executive Officer and Notice of Proposed Shareholder Written Resolution
BU
06:30aJANUARY 13 : Dice Sport & Casual Wear stock split last date
AQ
06:30aGOLDEN PYRAMIDS PLAZA : profits dip to $26 m ending Sept 2018
AQ
06:30aACCENTURE : to Acquire Orbium, a Business and Technology Consultancy to the Financial Services Industry
BU
06:29aDISCOVERY : Strengthens UK Free To Air Portfolio With Launch of DMAX
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.