Former Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week

07/28/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said she endorses a quarter-percentage-point cut in the central bank's benchmark interest rate this week because of worries over global growth and low inflation.

"I would be inclined to cut a bit," she said Sunday at an event kicking off the Aspen Economic Strategy Group meeting in Aspen, Colo. "I wouldn't see this as the beginning -- unless things change -- of a major easing cycle. But I do think it's appropriate."

Ms. Yellen said while the U.S. economy was doing well and the labor market remains strong, inflation, which has been running below the central bank's 2% target all year, is too low.

She also said the global economy was weakening because of trade conflicts that have created uncertainty for business investment and also Fed interest rate increases that had contributed to slower growth abroad.

Ms. Yellen led the central bank from 2014 until February 2018, overseeing a series of rate increases that ended last December. She served as the Fed's vice chairwoman from 2010 to 2014, as president of the San Francisco Fed from 2004 to 2010, and as a Fed governor from 1995 to 1997.

The U.S. "isn't an island," she said. "When the United States tightens policy -- and I learned this early on in my own tenure -- we saw that that had repercussions in many parts of the world, that appeared to be weakening financial markets and the prospects for growth globally."

The Fed's rate-setting committee begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Officials signaled recently they were prepared to cut their benchmark short-term rate from its current range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

Ms. Yellen said the reduction also was warranted because the Fed has already primed markets to expect it. While the Fed shouldn't make policy on the basis of what markets want or expect, "when the markets sees the same things the Fed does and anticipates the Fed's actions, and the Fed agrees with the logic...it's sensible to ratify those expectations," she said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

