Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Former Fed Chief Yellen Offers a Warning to Trump's Latest Central Bank Picks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen sent an indirect warning to two potential Trump central bank picks, saying if they want to be relevant, they will need to check their politics at the door before entering the institution.

"Individuals will find it difficult, a couple of individuals will find it difficult who come with a political view, to have a great deal of influence," Ms. Yellen said Wednesday at an event held at the Houston branch of the Dallas Fed. The event was moderated by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan.

Ms. Yellen spoke as President Trump weighs nominating to the Fed two men who would be his allies on the central bank's independent board.

Stephen Moore is a conservative activist who once argued against the Fed's easy money policies before Mr. Trump was president, only to flip those views and call for rate cuts. The other potential nominee is former restaurant executive Herman Cain, who abandoned a presidential bid in late 2011 amid accusations of sexual harassment. Both men have argued that the Fed should return to the gold standard, a view that lies well outside of the mainstream and is in opposition to Mr. Trump's desire for easier monetary policy.

A broad array of observers on the left and right have been concerned by the potential nominations. They fear that Mr. Moore and Mr. Cain won't hew to the nonpolitical stance adopted by current Fed officials. Senate Republicans have expressed concern about Mr. Cain's nomination.

Ms. Yellen reiterated that the Fed, while it works to achieve goals set by Congress, functions best when it can independently pursue those aims, free of political interference. Ms. Yellen didn't mention Messrs. Cain or Moore by name.

"Given the culture of the [Federal Open Market Committee], what individuals would find who joined the committee is that the discussion is based on facts, analysis, and disciplined discussion and analysis of options, and people push one another," Ms. Yellen said. "It's a polite conversation, but people listen carefully to what other people say, and if the arguments that people make and the evidence they bring to bear are not well grounded and thoughtful, over time people sitting around that table will challenge their colleagues on the relevance and appropriateness of what's said."

Ms. Yellen also said the Senate, which confirms Fed nominees, has a critical role to play.

"It's a president's right to nominate people to the Fed board and the Senate's obligation to carefully review and judge their qualifications, and I would hope very much the Senate would take that responsibility very seriously, to put qualified individuals on the Board of Governors who can make a contribution and respect the independence of the Fed as an organization," Ms. Yellen said.

The former Fed leader also stressed that having unique views isn't bad. "Having a range of views in a committee is a healthy thing. You don't want to have group think" when crafting central-bank policy.

Ms. Yellen also expressed support for the Fed's current decision to take a pause on monetary policy. After a series of rate rises, the Fed, concerned about a mixed range of data, a slowing global economy, tighter financial conditions and a rise in economic uncertainty, signaled that it doesn't expect to raise rates this year.

"Monetary policy is well positioned" right now, Ms. Yellen said. "There are a lot of uncertainties on the up and downside" and now is a good time to hold steady and see how things play out, she said.

Ms. Yellen said the job market is very strong and she sees little chance the Fed will exceed its 2% inflation target. "Maybe at some future point you might decide its appropriate" to lower rates, but "I wouldn't see that as appropriate at this point."

Ms. Yellen also expressed some concern about current Fed efforts to rejigger some of the regulations put in place in the wake of the financial crisis. She said she's not opposed to tweaking some of the rules and "trying to refine them so they are less burdensome and remedy unintended consequences." But without getting into specifics, she said of the rollback that "in some places, things have gone too far."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Remote Areas are Full of Potential
PU
10:33pChina producer inflation picks up for first time in nine months, eases deflation worries
RE
10:23pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump at Signing of Executive Order on Energy and Infrastructure | Crosby, TX
PU
10:23pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Executive Order on Promoting Energy Infrastructure and Economic Growth
PU
10:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Extensive measures taken to save local species
PU
10:08pMARCELLUS SHALE COALITION : Executive Order Helps Connect Americans to Clean, Affordable Natural Gas
PU
10:06pChina Consumer Inflation Accelerates in March
DJ
10:03pSHELDON WHITEHOUSE : Whitehouse, Schatz, Heinrich, Gillibrand Introduce Updated Carbon Fee Amid Energized Climate Debate
PU
09:58pDAVIS POLK & WARDWELL LLP : Advises Williams on Its Sale of 50% Interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services to an Affiliate of Crestwood Equity Partners
PU
09:57pPG&E IN TALKS WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN TO POSSIBLY EXPAND BOARD : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
3KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
4ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About