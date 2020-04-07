Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Former Fed chief Bernanke sees bad year, no quick recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 06:31pm EDT
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks during a panel discussion in Atlanta

The U.S. economy could shrink 30% or more this quarter as stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the coronavirus outbreak choke off business, and it could be a couple of years before the economy regains its footing, former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday.

"Overall, it could be a very bad year for the economy," Bernanke said in a Brookings Institution online event, though he added that so far the fiscal and monetary policy responses have been pretty good, though more will be needed.

"There are things we can do to open up the economy, significantly perhaps, but I don't see the economy returning to a more normal state until there's much greater confidence ... that opening up the economy won't restart the crisis."

Still, he said, history suggests the recovery will be considerably shorter than that which followed the 2007-2009 financial crisis. "The U.S. economy will recover and within a few years will show only modest marks of this experience," he predicted.

With more than 90% of the U.S. population under orders to conduct only essential business, millions already out of work as businesses shut down or sharply curtail operations, and a vaccine to protect from infection at least a year away, Bernanke said the duration and depth of the downturn depends largely on the trajectory of the virus.

"If we could shut off the epidemic, of course the economy would bounce back quickly," he said. But it is more likely that activity will only be restarted gradually and may need to be slowed again if the virus resurges, he said.

The Fed can continue to expand its balance sheet, he said, and offer other programs as needed to keep markets functioning and banks lending. The debt-financed fiscal rescue, in the form of lifelines to both businesses and individuals - will also be important to keep people afloat while the pandemic continues.

There could be some permanent scars, he added, including a possible increase in the concentration of industry among fewer players, if many small businesses never recover; persistent caution among consumers worried about another crisis; and changes to the travel industry, including cruises.

And it will be a "very very tough and scary period," he said. But, he added, "if all goes well, in a year or two, we should be in a substantially better position."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31pFormer Fed chief Bernanke sees bad year, no quick recovery
RE
06:28pDEB FISCHER : Fischer, Colleagues Call on USDA to Allocate Additional Funds to Biofuel Industry Negatively Impacted by COVID-19
PU
06:21pAMAZON TO SUSPEND DELIVERY SERVICE COMPETING WITH UPS, FEDEX : Wsj
RE
06:03pMIKE ROUNDS : Rounds, Thune Join Bipartisan Group of Senators in Calling on USDA to Allocate Additional Funds for Biofuel Industry During COVID-19 Crisis
PU
05:57pU.S. projects oil output to fall nearly two million bpd, driven by free market
RE
05:54pLayoffs, closures to wipe out 6.7% of working hours worldwide in second-quarter - ILO
RE
05:51pWall Street volatility raises fears of another selloff
RE
05:51pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:48pHopes of progress against virus lift stocks; dollar, oil fall
RE
05:48pISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Coronavirus Government Response Update—Senate Will Vote to Pass More Small Business Aid
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests
2PAYPERHEAD :® Steps Up To Help Small Business Owners
3LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. : LIBERTY DEFENSE : Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement with DrawDown D..
4TERADYNE, INC. : TERADYNE : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
5PVH CORPORATION : PVH CORP. : Announces Business Update Relating To COVID-19 Outbreak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group