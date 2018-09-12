Former Finastra Chief Digital Officer Joins Fintech Startup W.UP

European financial software developer W.UP has announced that Balázs
Vinnai is joining the company as investor and president, effective from
15 September 2018. His main focus will be helping international banks
become champions in digital sales and get ahead of digital-native rivals.
Prior to joining W.UP, Balázs Vinnai served as chief digital officer of
Finastra, the world’s third largest financial technology company, where
he was in charge of delivering innovative and engaging digital banking
solutions.
W.UP is the go-to digital sales company for banks in Europe and beyond.
Since its foundation in November 2014 in Budapest, the company has seen
exponential growth. The fintech startup generated a revenue of 7 million
Euros in 2017. Its innovative solutions help banks enhance user
experience with highly personalised, meaningful interactions and take
digital sales to a new level. Its digital sales and engagement software,
Sales.UP, won “Best of Show” Award at this year’s FinovateEurope.
The new president will devote his time to engaging closely with
customers across Europe and the Middle East. As an investor, he will
provide further resources for ramping up product development.
Today, the question is not whether the financial sector needs to go
digital but who will sell more products and services in the digital
space. As shown by McKinsey,
origination and sales generate 65% of global banking profits, totalling
about $1,152 billion in 2016. These profit drivers are threatened by
increased competition from digital-only challenger banks and big
technology firms like Amazon and Google.
“I’ve seen hundreds of digital transformation attempts and banks are
struggling to get real results, as understanding customers and their
needs is still not their main focus. My role will be to give banks the
support they need to avoid the traps along their journey to digital
transformation. Creating relevant and personalised banking experiences
instead of blatantly pushing products is the only way to achieve real
growth in digital sales. W.UP provides easy-to-implement solutions for
banks to create such experiences for their customers and they also have
the flexibility to translate strategy into fast execution and success.“
- Balázs Vinnai explained.
Vinnai (41) was co-founder and CEO of IND Group that became the leading
developer and provider of digital banking solutions in Europe and the
Middle East. IND Group was acquired in 2014 by financial software
provider Misys, where Vinnai became vice president responsible for
digital channels. Before joining W.UP, he had served as chief digital
officer and vice president of Misys successor Finastra.
About W.UP:
W.UP
is the go-to digital sales company for banks in Europe and beyond. Its
innovative, award-winning solutions help financial institutions boost
user experience and take digital sales to a whole new level. Based in
Budapest and London, W.UP was established in November 2014 by a group of
highly skilled fintech specialists, each with more than 15 years of
experience in digital banking.
