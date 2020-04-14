Log in
Former First Clearing Managing Director of Operations Joins Oyster Consulting

04/14/2020 | 07:01am EDT

RICHMOND, Va., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Bill Davis joins the firm as a Director of Oyster Consulting’s Strategic Planning and Execution team. Bill will enhance the team’s extensive experience and ability to provide strategic consulting on platform conversions, brokerage operations and planning services for advisors, including new product development.

Prior to joining Oyster, Bill served as a Vice President at Folio Investing, leading the Brokerage Operations, Relationship Management and Customer Service divisions for both Retail and Institutional clients. Bill also served as Managing Director of Operations of First Clearing, the clearing arm and subsidiary of Wachovia Securities (now Wells Fargo Advisors).

”We are glad to have Bill Davis join the Oyster Team. I have had the pleasure to know and work with Bill for the past 35 years. His knowledge and professionalism are second to none,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director for Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team.

"I am honored to join the Oyster team and eager to work with a group of experienced and innovative thought leaders,” said Davis. “I look forward to working with outstanding leaders like Pete Bowman and Buddy Doyle, and a company that supports the continued success of our clients. I’m excited to use my Clearing and Operations knowledge to help provide leading-edge services for our clients in Advisory Planning Services, as well as many of the other world-class services offered by Oyster.”

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. Through consulting, outsourcing and proprietary software, Oyster gives clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. Our seasoned industry leaders help companies plan, manage risk, meet compliance and optimize operations so they can focus on running and growing their business.

CONTACT
Bill Davis
bill.davis@oysterllc.com
804-349-7815

Pete Bowman
Managing Director
804.521.6015
pete.bowman@oysterllc.com
www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe61ee5a-34ab-4c49-94f1-c01b8a55eeec 

Primary Logo

Bill Davis

Bill Davis joins Oyster Consulting's Strategic Planning and Execution team.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
