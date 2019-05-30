Former Governor Jane Swift Joins LearnLaunch As President and Executive Director

LearnLaunch, Boston’s hub for education innovation, announced today that
former Massachusetts Governor Jane Swift will join the organization July
1 as President and Executive Director.
“Jane Swift is a national leader in the education field, with extensive
experience in the public and private sectors,” said Eileen Rudden,
Co-Founder of LearnLaunch. “We are excited to bring her talents and
vision to help expand the reach and impact of LearnLaunch and the entire
edtech sector.”
Through its annual Across
Boundaries Conference, 40 yearly events, the MAPLE Consortium in 45
Massachusetts school districts, and affiliated LearnLaunch Accelerator,
LearnLaunch influences education innovation worldwide from its home in
Boston. More than 25,000 people work in the edtech sector in
Massachusetts alone.
“I am thrilled to be working again on educational excellence in the
Massachusetts innovation economy,” Swift said. “Throughout my career in
public service, and for the past fifteen years in the private sector, I
have been working with educators and entrepreneurs engaged in developing
tools and strategies that advance student learning. I believe
LearnLaunch is the ideal platform, with the ecosystem to institute the
programs, to forge the public-private partnerships and to cement the
changes needed to achieve success and to allow our region to continue to
be a national model for innovation in education.”
As a state senator, Lt. Governor, and Governor, Swift was a strong
advocate for the policies and funding priorities that catapulted
Massachusetts to become the nation’s top-ranked state in educational
performance.
"As someone who has known and admired Jane Swift for 20 years through
her public service as well as her successful leadership in the private
sector, I am delighted that she will be leading a Massachusetts gem -
LearnLaunch - at a moment of challenge and opportunity for education.
The innovations LearnLaunch helps foster and proselytize are critical to
realizing our shared commitment to educational opportunity through the
full arc of lifetime learning," said Chris Gabrieli, Chair of the
Massachusetts Board of Higher Education and former Partner of Bessemer
Venture Partners.
Swift serves on a number of boards, including Academic Programs
International, a privately held study abroad company. She is also on the
advisory board for the School of Leadership Afghanistan, the only
all-girls boarding school in Kabul.
She was previously the executive chair of Ultimate Medical Academy and
the chief executive officer of Middlebury Interactive Languages.
Swift served for 15 years in state government, holding the offices of
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and State Senator. She was the first
woman in United States history to give birth (to twins) while serving as
Governor.
In addition to her work in the education sector, since leaving public
office Swift has taught leadership studies at Williams College, and is a
sought after speaker on the issue of work-family integration.
