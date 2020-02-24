Log in
Former HBO EVP and Chief Counsel Viviane Eisenberg Joins Moses & Singer

02/24/2020 | 01:01pm EST

Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Viviane Eisenberg as Of Counsel and a member of the Entertainment/Media and Technology/Intellectual Property practice groups.

Before joining Moses & Singer, Eisenberg was a pioneer and transformational leader in entertainment, media and intellectual property as EVP and Chief Counsel of Global Distribution, Programming, Branding and Consumer Privacy at HBO. She played an integral role in revolutionizing the HBO brand from a small network on cable TV to a premier global powerhouse. Eisenberg was also a key advisor on original and sports programming, film acquisition, branding/marketing, and international distribution. She was one of the driving forces behind the network’s legal structure, including strategic partnership for its worldwide brand and original programming recognition. Eisenberg also helped establish HBO’s social media presence and guide HBO into a robust home entertainment business.

“Viviane will be a significant asset to our Entertainment, Media and Technology, and Intellectual Property practice groups,” said Dean Swagert, Managing Partner. “Her exceptional Intellectual Property and industry experience will further enhance our collaborative approach to helping clients navigate an increasingly complex media landscape. We are pleased to welcome her to the team.”

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to work for such a venerable firm with particularly impressive IP expertise in the entertainment and sports sectors,” said Eisenberg. “It will be very rewarding to help different companies with their growing needs in increasingly interconnected areas of law.”

The attorneys in Moses & Singer’s Entertainment, Media and Technology and Intellectual Property practices are sought after advisors, nationally recognized for their key roles in representing large and small clients in diverse industries, including television and motion pictures, publishing, digital media and entertainment, information technology, marketing and public relations, data security and privacy, and landmark litigation.

About Moses & Singer

Since 1919, Moses & Singer LLP has represented diverse businesses and successful individuals and their families. Among the firm's broad array of U.S. and international clients are industry leaders in banking and finance, entertainment, media, real estate, healthcare, and advertising and communication. The firm's attorneys advise clients on complex transactions that involve financing, securities, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, intellectual property and digital media, fiduciary and tax issues. They are advocates in commercial, real estate and intellectual property litigation, white-collar criminal cases, family disputes and business reorganizations and bankruptcies. The firm’s single office in the Chrysler Building in New York City provides an environment of collaboration to focus on personal service and value.


© Business Wire 2020
