Former Harvard Professor Presents Gripping Recollection of Growing up in German-Occupied Holland During World War II in New Book

"WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar" by Johan Zwaan presents the author's riveting story of growing up as a small child in German-occupied Holland during World War II. The book also chronicles the heroic acts of his father who was a doctor and part of The Dutch Resistance that helped rescue and save many Jewish lives from the atrocities of the Nazis.

Zwaan recounts the struggles and losses his family suffered, as well as those around them in Gorinchem, Holland, while also providing historical facts of the major events that occurred during WWII. Zwaan was inspired to publish his family’s experience to provide a keepsake for his children and grandchildren who would often ask him questions about WWII. He also hopes his memories will help educate readers on the events of the war and how they changed the world.

“This book becomes a must-read for those seeking inspirational narratives, especially during these catastrophic times, about good triumphing evil…Ultimately, these writings leave readers with a clearer understanding of daily life during World War II, which makes this book a distinctive, informative text about the importance of family, duty, and sacrifice that can benefit all who read it in these moments of societal questioning.” – The U.S. Review of Books

“WWII + VI” demonstrates to readers through the acts of kindness and bravery of those during the war on the importance of helping others, keeping ones cool, and that sometimes it is a moral obligation to take risks for the betterment of all. To learn more, please visit www.johanzwaan.com.

“WWII + VI: A Kid’s Memories of War and Postwar”

By Johan Zwaan

ISBN: 978-1-7960-7598-4 (HC); 978-1-7960-7597-7 (SC) 978-1-7960-7596-0 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Xlibris

About the Author

Johan Zwaan was born in Gorinchem, Holland in 1934 and lived there as a child during WWII and later attended the local classical high school, Gymnasium Camphusianum, which he completed at the age of 16. He then attended medical school in Amsterdam for a couple of years and was drafted into the Dutch Royal Army. After Zwaan’s discharge, he continued with medical school and received his M.D. in 1961 and Ph.D. in 1963. He had a career in Ophthalmology that took him around the world including three years in Saudi Arabia, 10 plus years at Harvard, and he eventually landed in San Antonio, Texas where he held a private practice until his retirement at the age of 82 and still currently resides.

