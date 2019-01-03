Log in
Former Houzz and Drip leader joins Cloudvirga as vice president of talent

01/03/2019

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga, a leading provider of digital mortgage software, today announced the appointment of Ashley Lundquist as vice president of talent. Lundquist will oversee the firm's initiatives to attract, develop and retain top technology talent as Cloudvirga rapidly expands its team.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan 03, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga(TM), a leading provider of digital mortgage software, today announced the appointment of Ashley Lundquist as vice president of talent. Lundquist will oversee the firm's initiatives to attract, develop and retain top technology talent as Cloudvirga rapidly expands its team.

Lundquist brings to Cloudvirga a decade of expertise in talent acquisition and employer brand development at leading firms including multi-billion-dollar home-design platform Houzz and e-commerce platform Drip.

"Cloudvirga's ambition is to be the employer of choice in Orange County," said Lundquist. "Our team members value the opportunity to work every day with innovative technology that is disrupting the fintech world - and we value our team members, which is why we are building a culture that empowers individuals at every level."

"Cloudvirga's early and remarkable success is directly attributable to our most strategic asset - our human capital," said Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck. "Ashley's experience attracting and developing talent for high-growth tech companies will be essential as we continue to expand our team."

Lundquist joins three other recent additions to the Cloudvirga leadership team: former loanDepot executive Tim Von Kaenel as chief product officer; former Roostify executive Jesse Decker as chief customer success officer; and former Altisource CTO James Vinci as executive vice president of technology.

Cloudvirga offers competitive benefits ranging from individual growth and recognition programs to flexible working arrangements and an open vacation policy. For a list of current job opportunities available at Cloudvirga, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/company/careers.

About Cloudvirga(TM)

Cloudvirga's digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform(R), uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga's customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country's top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @Cloudvirga #digitalmortgage #peoplemovers

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.

Related link: https://www.cloudvirga.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/former-houzz-and-drip-leader-joins-cloudvirga-as-vice-president-of-talent/
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.