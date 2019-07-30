Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former IRS Attorney Richard G. Stack Joins Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC is pleased to announce the addition of Richard G. Stack to the firm. Mr. Stack is senior trial counsel with Wilson Tax Law Group. He represents clients in civil and criminal tax cases, including civil audits and appeals, tax collection matters, criminal investigations, administrative hearings and in civil and criminal trials and appeals in federal and state courts.

Prior to joining private practice, Mr. Stack served for approximately 23 years at the government as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Tax Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Prior to serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mr. Stack served as a trial attorney for the IRS, Office of Chief Counsel, where he represented the United States in a broad array of matters, such as captive insurance companies, tax shelters, tax evasion, unreported income, partnership tax, trust fund recovery penalty, collection matters, and various penalties such as the civil fraud penalty.

Mr. Stack is the recipient of the Special Achievement for Sustained Superior Performance of Duty Award from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Outstanding Support and Invaluable Assistance Award from the IRS, Criminal Division.

Mr. Stack has litigated over 1000 tax cases in federal courts. His unique combination of criminal and substantive tax experience allows him to level the playing field for his clients.

Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC is an Orange County law firm specializing in Federal and State tax audits, internal compliance, FBAR, offshore bank account disclosures, and criminal tax, including appeals, trials, and collections. The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals have named Wilson Tax Law Group as one of the “Top 20 Boutique Firms in California”. Firm founder Joseph P. Wilson is a former IRS Attorney, Federal Tax Prosecutor, and California Franchise Tax Board Attorney.

Newport Beach Main Office
1401 Dove Street Suite 630
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.397.2292

Yorba Linda Branch Office
18281 Lemon Drive
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
714.463.4430


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering
AQ
10:30aSALINI IMPREGILO : work on Bicocca-Catenanuova line ahead of schedule
PU
10:30aCORRECTION : Proposed Cancellation of trading on AIM
PU
10:30aUPWORK : Chief Marketing and Product Officer Hayden Brown named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 40 Under 40 list
PU
10:30aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Hld PLC
PU
10:30aAM BEST : Places Credit Ratings of Hyundai Insurance (China) Co., Ltd. Under Review with Developing Implications
BU
10:30aIIA RELEASES WHITE PAPER AND SURVEY EXAMINING AMERICAN PUBLIC OPINION ON INTERNET PRIVACY : Views of Millennials and Older Adults Remarkably Aligned on Data Privacy Issues
GL
10:29aMASTERCARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:28aSPIRE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:28aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : shares drop on questions over hack
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group