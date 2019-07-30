Former IRS Attorney Richard G. Stack Joins Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC

Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC is pleased to announce the addition of Richard G. Stack to the firm. Mr. Stack is senior trial counsel with Wilson Tax Law Group. He represents clients in civil and criminal tax cases, including civil audits and appeals, tax collection matters, criminal investigations, administrative hearings and in civil and criminal trials and appeals in federal and state courts.

Prior to joining private practice, Mr. Stack served for approximately 23 years at the government as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Tax Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Prior to serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mr. Stack served as a trial attorney for the IRS, Office of Chief Counsel, where he represented the United States in a broad array of matters, such as captive insurance companies, tax shelters, tax evasion, unreported income, partnership tax, trust fund recovery penalty, collection matters, and various penalties such as the civil fraud penalty.

Mr. Stack is the recipient of the Special Achievement for Sustained Superior Performance of Duty Award from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Outstanding Support and Invaluable Assistance Award from the IRS, Criminal Division.

Mr. Stack has litigated over 1000 tax cases in federal courts. His unique combination of criminal and substantive tax experience allows him to level the playing field for his clients.

Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC is an Orange County law firm specializing in Federal and State tax audits, internal compliance, FBAR, offshore bank account disclosures, and criminal tax, including appeals, trials, and collections. The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals have named Wilson Tax Law Group as one of the “Top 20 Boutique Firms in California”. Firm founder Joseph P. Wilson is a former IRS Attorney, Federal Tax Prosecutor, and California Franchise Tax Board Attorney.

