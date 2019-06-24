Former IronBridge Funds Reorganized into RMB Investors Trust

Small Cap, SMID Cap and Dividend Growth Strategies Added to RMB Funds Family

RMB Capital, an independent investment advisory firm with approximately $9.4 billion in assets under management1, announced that it has reorganized the former IronBridge Funds into RMB Investors Trust, which was approved by shareholders and is effective as of June 24, 2019. RMB Capital had served as the investment adviser for the IronBridge Funds since lifting out the team from IronBridge Capital Management, LLC in 2017.

Three former IronBridge Funds now operate as mutual funds within RMB Investors Trust under new names and tickers. The investment objectives, strategies, portfolio managers, and expenses of the funds remain unchanged with the exception of the IronBridge Large Cap Fund (now the RMB Dividend Growth Fund), which had an investment objective of “capital appreciation” and added a secondary objective of “current income” along with corresponding changes to reflect the fund’s dividend growth investment strategy. The move expands the RMB Funds family to nine distinct mutual fund offerings.

“Consolidating the fund complexes for all mutual funds where RMB Capital is the investment adviser enables us to more prudently manage expenses and streamline administration, creating significant operational efficiencies that ultimately benefit shareholders,” said Walter H. Clark, partner and chief operating officer of RMB Capital and president of RMB Investors Trust. “In addition, making these strategies part of the RMB Funds family gives potential investors a more complete view of the full range of our mutual fund offerings.”

The three new funds added to the RMB Funds family are:

RMB Small Cap Fund (Ticker: RMBBX): Formerly known as the IronBridge Small Cap Fund (IBSCX), this Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations (less than or equal to the largest market capitalization of any company in the Russell 2000 index at the time of purchase). The Fund’s portfolio managers are Christopher Faber and Jeffrey Madden. Faber has managed the Fund since its inception, and he and Madden have served as co-managers of the Fund since Madden began managing the Fund in 2004.

RMB SMID Cap Fund (RMBMX): Formerly known as the IronBridge SMID Cap Fund (IBSMX), this Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies with small to medium market capitalizations (between $100 million and $10 billion at the time of purchase). Faber and Madden will continue to serve as co-portfolio managers of the Fund, as they have since its inception.

RMB Dividend Growth Fund (RMBDX): Formerly known as the IronBridge Large Cap Fund (IBLCX), this Fund invests in equity securities of companies primarily with large market capitalizations (in excess of $10 billion at the time of purchase). The Fund's co-portfolio managers are Paul Murphy, CFA®, who has managed the Fund since its inception and Todd Griesbach, CFA®, who has co-managed the Fund since 2018.

For more information about RMB Funds, or to obtain a prospectus, please call 855-280-6423 or visit RMBFunds.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information may be found in the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate with market conditions and an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Owning mutual fund shares involves investment risk, including possible loss of principal. There are special risks associated with sector funds, which primarily limit their investments to companies in specific industries. These types of fund may be susceptible to factors affecting these industries, and each fund's value may fluctuate more than a fund that invests in a wider range of industries.

Foreside Financial Services, LLC, Principal Distributor

About RMB Capital

RMB Capital is an independent investment advisory firm. Its businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset management, and retirement plan consulting. Headquartered in Chicago, RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; New York; Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.; St. Joseph, Mich.; and Washington D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit www.rmbcap.com.

1 Total assets under management (“AUM”) presented here differs from regulatory assets under management (“RAUM”) reported on RMB Capital’s Form ADV. AUM reflects net assets under management for private funds and mutual funds managed by RMB Capital, while RAUM reflects gross assets under management. AUM also includes RMB West’s assets under advisement, which are not included in RMB Capital’s RAUM. AUM estimated as of 3/31/19.

