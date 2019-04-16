Former Jon Pariser Investors Represented by Goldman Scarlato & Penny Securities Lawyers File Claims to Seek Compensation for Losses

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers have filed claims in arbitration on behalf of clients of former licensed securities broker Jon Pariser in connection with the transfer of their accounts to the alleged masterminds of a fraudulent investment scheme, Chris Parris, John Piccareto, and Perry Santillo.

The claims were filed against the broker-dealer firm that employed Pariser as its agent. According to the claims, Pariser approached his customers in 2017 and told them he was planning to retire, and transfer his securities business to two investment professionals, Chris Parris and John Piccarreto, who would take over Pariser's clients' accounts.

Unbeknownst to Pariser's clients, in 2015 Parris' securities license was indefinitely suspended for misconduct and in 2017 Piccarreto's license was suspended for selling unregistered securities. Also unbeknownst to Pariser's clients, Parris and Piccarreto were running a fraudulent investment scheme designed to victimize elderly investors. Parris and his accomplices convinced investors to invest their savings in fraudulent entities called First Nationle Solutions, Percipience, and United RL. In June 2018, Parris, Piccarreto, and their accomplices were sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for perpetrating a $102 million investment scheme.

Investor rights attorney Alan Rosca has filed claims on behalf of Pariser's former clients seeking compensation for their losses from the stockbrokerage firm that employed Pariser. Attorney Rosca and his colleagues are continuing to investigate and would like to speak with Pariser investors whose accounts were transferred to Parris, Piccareto, and/or Santillo.

What Pariser Investors Should Do

If you lost money through your investments with Jon Pariser, you should call attorneys Alan Rosca, Paul Scarlato, or Doug Bench, to provide useful information or for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your options, at 888-998-0530 or via email at rosca@lawgsp.com.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny law firm represents investors who lose money as a result of investment-related fraud or misconduct. The firm takes most cases of this type on a contingency fee basis and advances the case costs. There are no fees or costs if no recovery.

