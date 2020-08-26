Former Latam leaders join call to delay regional bank vote as opposition to Trump pick grows

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A group of former Latin
American heads of state has joined a chorus of demands to delay
a vote on who will head the region's main development finance
lender, part of growing opposition to the first-ever U.S.
candidate.
Postponing the Sept. 12 vote for a new Inter-American
Development Bank (IDB) president would be the "politically
sensible" thing to do, the leaders said in a letter seen by
Reuters.
The letter was signed by six former presidents and prime
ministers, including Fernando Henrique Cardoso of Brazil, Juan
Manuel Santos of Colombia, and Ernesto Zedillo of Mexico, as
well as Felipe González of Spain.
U.S. President Donald Trump's nomination of his senior Latin
America adviser Maurico Claver-Carone has sparked controversy
because he would be the first person from outside the region to
head the IDB, which provided about $12 billion in lending last
year.
The opposition also reflects concerns that Trump could lose
the Nov. 3 U.S. election, and his candidate could find it
difficult to work with a Democratic administration.
The letter said moving forward with the scheduled vote would
cause "irreparable" damage to the bank.
"It would be an arbitrary imposition that we have no doubt
would have very negative consequences for the future of the
institution and the future of the relationship between the
United States and Latin America," the letter said.
The IDB declined to comment.
Claver-Carone, known for his hardline stance on Cuba and
Venezuela, has said he has the support of at least 17 of the
bank's 28 regional member countries - enough to win.
However, Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, a top EU
official and a host of former regional leaders have all urged a
delay.
Argentina and Costa Rica have said they plan to nominate
their own candidates, though Claver-Carone is still the only
official candidate ahead of a Sept. 10 deadline to submit names,
an IDB official said on Wednesday.
The opposition to Claver-Carone, which represents an
estimated 22% of the vote, could thwart the election if they can
sway enough members to garner 25% - the threshold for blocking a
quorum and delaying the ballot. The percentage of voting control
relates to each country's shares in the bank.
Members including Peru, Canada, Japan and some European
nations could prove to be key deciders.
A foreign ministry official in Peru, which controls about
1.5% of the vote, said its decision was "still under
evaluation."
Canada, which holds about 4% of the vote, was "closely
following the process" and supports "a fair, transparent and
merit-based election at the IDB," a foreign ministry spokeswoman
told Reuters.
Germany, which accounts for just under 2%, has also yet to
publicly endorse a candidate or weigh in on a delay, but a
spokeswoman at its U.S. embassy said the government hopes to see
at least two candidates in the running.
"Germany expects an open, transparent, inclusive, timely and
competitively based process," she said. "A suitable candidate
must convince all shareholders – regional and non-regional -
during the selection process."
