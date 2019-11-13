Log in
News : Companies

Former Marine Launches Successful Career as Dickey's Barbecue Pit Owner

0
11/13/2019 | 01:03pm EST

Dallas, TX, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Dunning spent 21 years serving his country in the United States Marine Corp. before turning his attention to serve the New Orleans community slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue.
 
Before switching his focus to authentic, Texas-style barbecue, Robert spent over two decades as a U.S. Marine. During his service, he was stationed in Japan, Europe, Asia and Australia as well as here in the United States. His last assignment before retiring from service was New Orleans and is what inspired him to become a restaurateur.
 
New Orleanians have a real passion for delicious food,” says Robert. “I take great pride in serving them the very best barbecue there is.”
 
Dunning owns three Dickey’s Barbecue Pits in the New Orleans area and is actively engaged in his community, hosting fundraising nights for local high school bands and donating catering to local churches and non-profits. “I donated a Christmas dinner for 70 people to a nearby church,” he says. “They’re now one of my regular customers.”
 
“Robert is not only a wonderful part of the Dickey’s family but an integral part of the New Orleans community,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “His passion for barbecue and people will ensure his continued success for years to come.” 
 
The former serviceman opened his first location in April 2014 and says, “I’d advise anyone looking to get into a franchise business to pace themselves. Start with one location and don’t expand until you’ve got a good formula down for ensuring you’re operating efficiently and profitably.”
 
To learn more about Robert and his secrets to success, watch this short YouTube video.
 
To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.
 
Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
 
Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
 
About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
 

###

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc.
972-248-9899 Ext.156
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
