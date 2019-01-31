Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Microsoft Global Leader Joins SIMBA Chain as Executive Advisor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:01am EST

SIMBA Chain, a blockchain startup whose technology platform enables users to deploy blockchain dapps (distributed applications) in minutes rather than weeks or months, has announced that Joe Matz, a 26-year Microsoft veteran with extensive global responsibilities, has joined the company as executive advisor. Matz will counsel SIMBA Chain on strategy, pricing, and use agreements for the company’s blockchain as a service (BaaS) business model.

Prior to accepting the SIMBA Chain role, Matz served as Microsoft’s corporate vice president for worldwide licensing and pricing, with responsibilities for developing global licensing models and financing solutions. During his career with Microsoft, he also served as assistant treasurer, a position that encompassed corporate finance, strategic equity investments, risk management, and treasury IT systems.

Commenting on the announcement, SIMBA Chain CEO Joel Neidig said Matz brings a trifecta of qualities to the company: deep experience at one of the world’s premier information technology solutions companies, an intimate knowledge of how best to scale transformative technology among diverse user groups, and insight into global markets.

“SIMBA Chain has worked thoughtfully and purposefully to create a transformative solution that harnesses the power of blockchain and does so in a way that makes it eminently accessible and uniquely beneficial for business, government and individual users. We are looking to Joe to help us accelerate adoption of SIMBA Chain using the operational and pricing best practices he established and employed for nearly three decades at Microsoft,” Neidig said.

Up until now, developing blockchains has been complex and costly; developers typically have to know multiple languages to code. SIMBA Chain is disrupting the space by offering developers as well as business and government enterprises a cloud-based BaaS platform that enables users with even minimal technical skill sets to create dapps for specific user bases. Matz said SIMBA Chain has the opportunity to help organizations fill a significant gap in their digital transformations.

“For many companies and government agencies, blockchain is the ‘missing link’ in their digital strategies because of the complexity and cost of developing dapps,” Matz said. “SIMBA Chain eliminates these hurdles to adoption and returns trust to the digital enterprise. Users can quickly and easily adopt, develop and deploy custom blockchain dapps for government communications, corporate supply chains, patient records, music licensing, financial transactions—and realize the benefits of knowing their data is safe on the Cloud and cannot be changed, compromised or deleted.”

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.
SIMBA Chain was established in 2017 as the result of a grant awarded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to the University of Notre Dame Center for Research Computing and ITAMCO to develop a secure, unhackable messaging and transaction platform for the U.S. military. SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform enables users, developers, government, and enterprises to quickly develop and deploy blockchain dapps for iOS, Android, and the web.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:26a#PLEASECALLMEMOVEMENT : I am grateful for the public support, says Nkosana Makate
AQ
06:25aAUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:25aOil Pauses After Strong Gains
DJ
06:24aFERRARI : fourth quarter core earnings up 6 percent, shares rise
RE
06:24aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Katie Kapernaros and John Osmond appointed as directors to the BPDTS board
AQ
06:23aTELENOR : UNICEF and Telenor Group extend global partnership to reduce inequalities among children
AQ
06:21aQUOTIENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aUK's competition watchdog to review prepayment meter cap
RE
06:21aBEMIS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aECCO AUTO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.