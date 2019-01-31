Former Microsoft Global Leader Joins SIMBA Chain as Executive Advisor

SIMBA
Chain, a blockchain startup whose technology platform enables users
to deploy blockchain dapps (distributed applications) in minutes rather
than weeks or months, has announced that Joe
Matz, a 26-year Microsoft veteran with extensive global
responsibilities, has joined the company as executive advisor. Matz will
counsel SIMBA Chain on strategy, pricing, and use agreements for the
company’s blockchain as a service (BaaS) business model.
Prior to accepting the SIMBA Chain role, Matz served as Microsoft’s
corporate vice president for worldwide licensing and pricing, with
responsibilities for developing global licensing models and financing
solutions. During his career with Microsoft, he also served as assistant
treasurer, a position that encompassed corporate finance, strategic
equity investments, risk management, and treasury IT systems.
Commenting on the announcement, SIMBA Chain CEO Joel
Neidig said Matz brings a trifecta of qualities to the company: deep
experience at one of the world’s premier information technology
solutions companies, an intimate knowledge of how best to scale
transformative technology among diverse user groups, and insight into
global markets.
“SIMBA Chain has worked thoughtfully and purposefully to create a
transformative solution that harnesses the power of blockchain and does
so in a way that makes it eminently accessible and uniquely beneficial
for business, government and individual users. We are looking to Joe to
help us accelerate adoption of SIMBA Chain using the operational and
pricing best practices he established and employed for nearly three
decades at Microsoft,” Neidig said.
Up until now, developing blockchains has been complex and costly;
developers typically have to know multiple languages to code. SIMBA
Chain is disrupting the space by offering developers as well as business
and government enterprises a cloud-based BaaS platform that enables
users with even minimal technical skill sets to create dapps for
specific user bases. Matz said SIMBA Chain has the opportunity to help
organizations fill a significant gap in their digital transformations.
“For many companies and government agencies, blockchain is the ‘missing
link’ in their digital strategies because of the complexity and cost of
developing dapps,” Matz said. “SIMBA Chain eliminates these hurdles to
adoption and returns trust to the digital enterprise. Users can quickly
and easily adopt, develop and deploy custom blockchain dapps for
government communications, corporate supply chains, patient records,
music licensing, financial transactions—and realize the benefits of
knowing their data is safe on the Cloud and cannot be changed,
compromised or deleted.”
About SIMBA Chain, Inc.
SIMBA
Chain was established in 2017 as the result of a grant awarded by
the Defense
Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to the University of Notre
Dame Center
for Research Computing and ITAMCO
to develop a secure, unhackable messaging and transaction platform for
the U.S. military. SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based, blockchain-as-a-service
(BaaS) platform enables users, developers, government, and enterprises
to quickly develop and deploy blockchain dapps for iOS, Android, and the
web.
