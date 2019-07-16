Former NGA Director Robert Cardillo Joins Cesium's Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesium is thrilled to announce that Robert Cardillo, the former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), has joined the company's advisory board.

"Robert has unique knowledge of the needs and challenges of the intelligence and defense space along with a deep understanding of geospatial technology. His advice will be incredibly helpful as we increase our support in these communities and build the 3D geospatial platform to deploy on the ground in real world missions and national security operations," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi.

Until February 2019, Cardillo was the sixth Director of the NGA where he advocated for stronger partnerships with the commercial geospatial industry when he retired after dedicating 35 years to public service.



Prior to NGA, he served as the first Deputy Director for Intelligence Integration in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where his role included delivering the President's Daily Brief. Cardillo also returned to serve at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as Deputy Director and Deputy Director for Analysis after starting his career there as an imagery analyst.

Cardillo earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Cornell University, a Master of Arts in National Security Studies from Georgetown University, and an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Saint Louis University.

He's been awarded the Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive (twice), the Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive, the Director of National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal (twice), the Secretary of Defense Distinguished Service Medal (twice) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

For more information on Cesium and this announcement, please contact Bonnie Bogle, bonnie@cesium.com.

About Cesium

Cesium is a platform to stream, visualize, and analyze 3D geospatial data. 3D data is all around us and being collected at astonishing rates. Cesium is unleashing the power of this real world 3D data by making it easy for developers to build 3D data into their applications, and data providers to share massive data sets with just a link. Read more about Cesium at https://cesium.com/.

Contact: Bonnie Bogle

bonnie@cesium.com

+1 202 412 1964

SOURCE Cesium