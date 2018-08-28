Former NHS National Director of Patient Safety, Mike Durkin, Joins Patient Safety Movement Board of Directors

The Patient
Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) has named healthcare leader and
long-time patient safety advocate Dr. Mike Durkin, OBE, MBBS, FRCA,
FRCP, DSc, to its Board of Directors. In addition to his position on the
PSMF Board of Directors, Dr. Durkin currently serves as the Senior
Advisor on Patient Safety Policy and Leadership at the Institute of
Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, and as a Visiting
Professor in Patient Safety at Imperial College London and the
University of the West of England.
“We feel very fortunate to have Dr. Durkin join our board,” said Joe
Kiani, Founder and Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation.
“For more than two decades, Dr. Durkin has been an international leader
in promoting patient safety. With the help of respected and committed
leaders like Dr. Durkin, we hope to one day eliminate all preventable
patient deaths in hospitals on every continent.”
With a medical management and leadership career spanning 25 years, Dr.
Durkin served as the NHS National Director of Patient Safety from
2012-2017 and led the establishment of the Ministerial
Inter-Governmental Summits on Patient Safety, which has now been held in
the UK (2016), Germany (2017), and Japan (2018). He has led performance
and clinical governance reviews in the UK and overseas, and led the
National Patient Safety Programme for England, developing the 15 Patient
Safety Collaboratives across England and the Q Fellowship to build a
community of 5,000 quality improvers in partnership with The Health
Foundation. He continues to support international development of patient
safety systems with the World Health Organization, and in 2015, Dr.
Durkin was commissioned by the Secretary of State for Health to Chair
the Expert Advisory Group to advise on the establishment of the
Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch. He holds an Honorary Doctorate
from the University of the West of England, and in 2017 he was awarded
the highest accolade of the Royal College of Physicians of London for
services to Patient Safety, their Honorary Fellowship. Dr. Durkin is
Chair of the Management Board of NICE National Clinical Guideline
Centre, is a Non-Executive Director at NHS Resolution, and sits on
national and international research, policy and patient safety Advisory
Boards.
Dr. Durkin states, “It is a very real honour for me to be asked to join
the Board of Directors of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation.
Patient Safety is the core element to provide a quality health
experience to the billions of health system users across the world. We
must always remember that as we strive to deliver cost-effective value
in all settings for our patients, it is the ethical values of those who
serve their patients that must be the guiding principles in delivering
safe and effective care. Our patients, no matter what their background
or personal circumstance, deserve the best evidence-based, safe care in
all of their countries and settings.
“I am looking forward to working with the Patient Safety Movement
Foundation to ensure that we align all our leadership and implementation
efforts across the globe, maintaining our vision to reduce
healthcare-related harm to zero; our patients, their families, and all
healthcare staff deserve nothing less.”
The Patient Safety Movement Foundation board members include: Dr. Steven
Barker, Professor Emeritus of Anesthesiology, University of Arizona, and
CSO of Masimo; Robin Betts, MBA-HM, RN, Assistant Vice President of
Quality of Patient Safety; Alicia Cole, Executive Director of the
Alliance for Safety Awareness for Patients; Omar Ishrak, Chairman and
CEO of Medtronic plc; David Mayer, MD, Vice President of Quality and
Safety for MedStar Health; Dr. Jannicke Mellin-Olsen, President, World
Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists; Charlie Miceli, CPM,
Chief Supply Chain Officer, Network Vice President University of Vermont
Health Network; Jim Messina, CEO of The Messina Group; Charlie Miceli,
Vice President of Information Systems & Supply Chain for University of
Vermont; Tamra E. Minnier, RN, MSN, FACHE, Chief Quality Officer,
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; and Michael A. E. Ramsay, MD,
FRCA, Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology, Baylor University
Medical Center.
About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation:
More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8
million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient
Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free
tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics,
Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of
preventable deaths to ZERO by 2020 (0X2020™). Improving patient safety
will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including
patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies,
government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement
Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with
actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes
the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings
together some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking
discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting
specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges,
called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical
technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for,
and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient
Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working
toward ZERO preventable deaths by 2020. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.
