Former Olympian & Professional Athlete Howard Dell Joins Neurologics Board Of Advisors To Guide Peak Performance Opportunities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurologics, an innovative company that applies proprietary software technology to remediate and permanently improve brain function, has announced the appointment of Howard Dell to its Board of Advisors. Dell is a former Olympian, nationally ranked decathlete and professional football player, as well as an accomplished actor, musician and composer, and an expert on fitness, health and nutrition.

"We are so pleased to have someone of Howard Dell's caliber on our Neurologics Board of Advisors," said Karen Odell-Barber, Founder and Chairman of the company. "He has overcome and achieved so much in his lifetime and is a wonderful example of peak performance potential."

After having eight knee operations, Dell went on to become a nationally ranked decathlete, a sprint hurdler, and a World Cup bobsledder. Then, in 2009, he had an emergency liver transplant at age 44. But with an attitude that "life after transplant can be as rewarding as you want to make it," Dell continues to succeed in sports through the Transplant Games, and beyond the field as a professional speaker and coach.

Athletes, students and business executives seeking a competitive edge can utilize Neurologics' custom-designed, non-invasive, drug-free treatment program from the comfort of their home or school to achieve their peak performance level. The qEEG mapping process provides a deeper understanding of brain activity to reveal a person's strengths and weaknesses. The precise remediation process then targets and corrects these weaknesses to achieve optimum brain performance and potential.

Other applications of Neurologics' exclusive technology include the treatment of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) like concussions, cognitive decline and dementia, addiction and recovery, ADHD and learning differences, and child development. The company has received letters of intent to implement concussion mapping and remediation treatment from three major universities and is in the process of raising seed funding.

ABOUT NEUROLOGICS

Headquartered in Southern California, Neurologics is an innovative and highly effective brain function diagnostic and remediation company backed by FDA-approved techniques and proprietary software. Neurologics Neuroengineering™ is applied using qEEG to build and reinforce neural pathways that improve cognitive performance. An advanced clinical delivery model incorporates the latest scientific breakthroughs for cutting-edge results. Neurologics excels in customizing treatment programs to make them impactful, convenient and successful, one client at a time. For more information, visit https://neurologics.com/.

