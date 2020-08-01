Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Former Pemex boss facing corruption trial leaves hospital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 10:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured in front of the Angeles Pedregal Hospital in Mexico City

Former Petroleos Mexicanos Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya has left hospital, where he was taken suffering from health problems upon his arrival back in Mexico two weeks ago to face corruption charges, government officials said on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Lozoya, who was boss of the state-run oil company commonly known as Pemex from 2012 to 2016, was earlier this week barred from leaving Mexico at initial court hearings into his impending trial for alleged bribery and money laundering.

Lozoya, who denies wrongdoing, has been fitted with an electronic bracelet so his whereabouts can be tracked during the trial, which prosecutors have asked for six months to conclude.

Lozoya was admitted to hospital in Mexico City on July 17 after doctors said he had developed anemia and esophagus problems following his extradition from Spain.

Two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Lozoya had been released from hospital overnight. It was not clear where he would be staying meantime, one of them said.

Lozoya's trial could embarrass leaders of the previous administration of former president Enrique Pena Nieto, and prove a vote-winner for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018 vowing to stamp out corruption.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 43.62 Delayed Quote.-34.42%
WTI 0.41% 40.44 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aJet fuel demand outlook sours after fleeting market optimism
RE
08/02Hong Kong's mom-and-pop investors squeeze funds as IPOs sizzle
RE
08/01Hong Kong's mom-and-pop investors squeeze funds as IPOs sizzle
RE
08/01Two thirds of UK firms 'fully operational' after COVID, survey says
RE
08/01Former Pemex boss facing corruption trial leaves hospital
RE
08/01FDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, more
PU
08/01British trade minister to meet top U.S. officials next week, USTR says
RE
08/01Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases for Aug 1
RE
08/01China sends team to Hong Kong to do widespread coronavirus testing
RE
08/01EXCLUSIVE : Eastman Kodak top executive got Trump deal windfall on an 'understanding'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal -..
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers in advanced talks to buy Varian for $15 billion - Bloomberg New..
3MATTEL : MATTEL : Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO Bryan G. Stockton
4JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : Main events scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3
5Marine Stewardship Council Sustainability Certification Suspension Amidst Sustainable Management of Fishery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group