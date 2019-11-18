Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Pilot Plans to Bring Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Snohomish, WA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:46pm EST

Snohomish, WA, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former airlines captain Steve Barton recently inked a deal with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to bring Dickey’s southern comfort barbecue to Snohomish, Washington.

After serving as a pilot for Gulf Stream Airlines, Boeing and most recently Frontier Airlines for over 20 years, Barton decided to turn his attention toward what he deems his first love, the restaurant industry. “Traveling took me all over, and I found myself craving Dickey’s at every destination,” says Barton.

In 1981, Barton moved to the U.S. from England where he met his wife and later went on to have three children. Now retired from flying, he is excited to develop his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location and says, “I’ve never had a bad meal at Dickey’s and the brand’s consistency and atmosphere are what made me fall in love with the concept.”

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been serving delicious, Texas-style barbecue to communities across the world since 1941 and we are excited for Steve to share Dickey’s barbecue with his community,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Steve embodies all of our brand values and we look forward to his success in Snohomish.”

To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

###

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
972-248-9899 Ext.156
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00pBilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05:59pGREAT PANTHER MINING : reports second mining fatality in less than two weeks
AQ
05:59pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Seeks Australian Partner for RAAF Project Air6500
DJ
05:59pFOX NEWS DIGITAL : Delivers Record Month in Multiplatform Views, Surpassing CNN.com for Ninth Consecutive Month
BU
05:57pDEL TACO RESTAURANTS : The Del-icious Gift That Keeps On Giving
AQ
05:55pCORRECTION – Tractor Supply Stores Closed for Thanksgiving, Extend Black Friday Hours
GL
05:54pSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Potential for New Lithium Deposit at Viau-Dallaire
AQ
05:54pCOMCAST : Sued by Regional Sports Network -- Update
DJ
05:50pGRANITE : Awarded $14 Million Airfield Improvement Project in California
BU
05:50pCorrection to a story about Airbus selling aircraft to Air Arabia
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
2AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
3ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group