Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Raymond James Executive, Robert Anastasi, Joins Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance Board of Advisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity and Compliance firms in the United States, announced today that Robert "Bob" Anastasi will join their Board of Advisors. Mr. Anastasi will join a growing set of Abacode Board Members and add incredible value and insights from the finance, technology and distribution sectors. 

Bob Anastasi is a recently retired investment professional with broad experience in both the capital and technology markets.  He is the former Chair of Global Equity Research at Raymond James Financial, where he led the development of one of the largest investment research platforms in the brokerage industry.  Prior to joining Raymond James in 1999, Mr. Anastasi covered the technology industry at The Robinson Humphrey Company beginning in 1982. He was ranked among the top five PC analysts in The Wall Street Journal's Best on the Street survey five times, twice taking top honors. Mr. Anastasi also held a variety of management positions with Hewlett Packard and Ford Motor Company. He has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. 

"I'm excited to have Bob join our Board of Advisors," said Michael Ferris, Abacode Chief Executive Officer.  "His experience at Raymond James, and breadth of knowledge with other technology companies, will provide our team essential guidance as we help partners and clients solve their most critical cybersecurity and compliance challenges."

Mr. Anastasi commented, "Abacode has a unique opportunity to provide a differentiated service in the Cybersecurity space.  I am looking forward to working with Michael and his team of high-quality professionals as they leverage channels to expand their customer base and maximize this opportunity."   

About Abacode:

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP).

Leveraging a unified platform, Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model enables organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance.

Abacode has become one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity & Compliance services firms by empowering companies to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof.

Offices in the Americas and Europe.  Learn more at https://abacode.com or insight@abacode.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-raymond-james-executive-robert-anastasi-joins-abacode-cybersecurity--compliance-board-of-advisors-301046618.html

SOURCE Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pPEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
01:31pIMAGING DYNAMICS : IDC Announces Filing Extension for 2019 Annual Report
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Wireless Business Slowed by Coronavirus -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:31pUPS Supporting NYC Healthcare Workers, First Responders & Community Organizations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
GL
01:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Flexible Foam Market 2020-2024| Growth in Bedding and Furniture Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pAEGION CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:30pABO-GROUP : publication annual report and convocation of the ordinary general meeting on May 27 2019
AQ
01:29pMGE ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:28pAT&T : Randall Stephenson to Retire as CEO--3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group