Former Rich Uncles Chief Investment Officer Re-Enters Brokerage Industry

02/14/2020 | 06:01pm EST

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RW Holdings NNN REIT, Inc., or NNN REIT, announced today that Rich Uncles’ Chief Investment Officer David A. Perduk has recently resigned to pursue other opportunities, following the NNN REIT’s recent acquisition of Rich Uncles Real Estate Investment Trust I and the Rich Uncles fintech real estate crowdfunding platform.

Mr. Perduk played an instrumental role sourcing real estate acquisitions and guiding the company’s acquisitions, asset management, and finance departments since 2016.

“We thank David for his important contributions over the past four years,” said Aaron Halfacre, Chief Executive Officer of NNN REIT. “Knowing David’s desire to re-enter the world of brokerage and advisory services where he worked for more than a decade before joining Rich Uncles, we are confident that he will find great success in his new endeavor.”

Mr. Perduk has launched Commercial Development Capital Advisors (CDCA), a company built to utilize his extensive experience in commercial real estate brokerage to help REITs and other real estate funds place capital into income-producing office, industrial, retail and multi-family properties. The focus of CDCA will be delivering newly constructed commercial properties to institutional clients for long-term hold.

“We look forward to the opportunity to work with David and CDCA in the future,” said Ray Wirta, Chairman of NNN REIT. “We wish him all the best as he pursues the unique opportunity that awaits him.”

About RW Holdings NNN REIT, Inc.
RW Holdings NNN REIT, Inc. is a self-managed, direct-to-consumer real estate investment sponsor and manager that has elected to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned a geographically diverse portfolio of income-producing assets valued in excess of $450 million based on the most recently estimated asset values provided by independent valuation firms.

Jennifer Barber
jbarber@richuncles.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
