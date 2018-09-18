Log in
Former SEC and FINRA Official Russ Ryan Returns to King & Spalding

09/18/2018 | 08:00pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Russ Ryan has returned to the firm as a partner with the Special Matters and Government Investigations team in the Washington, D.C., office. He joins from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), where he served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief of Enforcement.

Ryan will focus primarily on advising clients in connection with enforcement matters pursued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FINRA and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as well as corporate internal investigations and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance.

“The rare combination of experience in private practice and in the enforcement divisions of both the SEC and FINRA will make Russ a trusted counselor and invaluable resource for our clients,” said Wick Sollers, head of the firm’s Government Matters practice group, of which the Special Matters team is a part. “Russ is a nationally-recognized securities lawyer and thought leader with more than 25 years of regulatory, defense and senior management experience. We are delighted that our good friend is returning to the firm and are excited to work with him again.”

From 2004 to 2015, Ryan was a member of the firm’s Special Matters team, which he joined after nearly ten years in positions of increasing supervisory and management responsibility in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. He received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Boston College.

“Returning to K&S was a logical next step when I decided to return to private practice,” said Ryan. “King & Spalding has a well-earned reputation for sending lawyers into public service and welcoming them back and for being one of the leading government investigations practices in the world. I look forward to working with my former and new colleagues on sophisticated enforcement matters.”

About King & Spalding
Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Contact:
Luis Mocete
212-827-4008
lmocete@kslaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27b6b0d0-5b91-4442-ba41-b481f6937511

© GlobeNewswire 2018
