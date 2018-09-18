Former SEC and FINRA Official Russ Ryan Returns to King & Spalding

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Russ Ryan has returned to the firm as a partner with the Special Matters and Government Investigations team in the Washington, D.C., office. He joins from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), where he served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief of Enforcement.



Ryan will focus primarily on advising clients in connection with enforcement matters pursued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FINRA and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as well as corporate internal investigations and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance.

“The rare combination of experience in private practice and in the enforcement divisions of both the SEC and FINRA will make Russ a trusted counselor and invaluable resource for our clients,” said Wick Sollers, head of the firm’s Government Matters practice group, of which the Special Matters team is a part. “Russ is a nationally-recognized securities lawyer and thought leader with more than 25 years of regulatory, defense and senior management experience. We are delighted that our good friend is returning to the firm and are excited to work with him again.”

From 2004 to 2015, Ryan was a member of the firm’s Special Matters team, which he joined after nearly ten years in positions of increasing supervisory and management responsibility in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. He received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Boston College.

“Returning to K&S was a logical next step when I decided to return to private practice,” said Ryan. “King & Spalding has a well-earned reputation for sending lawyers into public service and welcoming them back and for being one of the leading government investigations practices in the world. I look forward to working with my former and new colleagues on sophisticated enforcement matters.”

