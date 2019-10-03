Former Salesforce Commerce Cloud CEO Jeff Barnett Joins NewStore Board of Directors

Seasoned executive sets out again to reinvent retail with former colleague Stephan Schambach

NewStore, the first to provide Omnichannel-as-a-Service, today announced Jeff Barnett has joined its Board of Directors. The former CEO of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and COO of Demandware, will sit alongside the following group of elite investors and retail industry veterans:

Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore

Larry Bohn, General Partner, General Catalyst

Steve Sarracino, Founder and Partner, Activant Capital

Carol Meyrowitz, Executive Chair of the Board, TJX Companies

Sharen Jester Turney, Former President and CEO, Victoria’s Secret

Barnett has worked in the software industry for more than 30 years. He was appointed his most recent role at Salesforce upon the company’s acquisition of Demandware in 2016. Jeff spent more than a decade at Demandware where he was on the Board of Directors and served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this role he served in founding or leadership roles at a number of companies including Siebel Systems, edocs, Inc. (acquired by Siebel Systems), Kenan Systems (acquired by Lucent Technologies), Integrated Business Solutions and TRW Inc. Barnett is also a Board Member and Investor for several private companies and technology startups, and serves as a Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

“Omnichannel is not a choice – it’s strategic. Consumers expect seamless experiences across physical and digital. There is now widespread understanding that consumers don’t limit their shopping to a single channel,” said Jeff Barnett. “Retailers need to invest in omnichannel to keep pace with consumer demands, but traditional solutions can’t move fast enough. NewStore has a modern platform and architecture that addresses the retail imperative of satisfying the digitally connected consumer.”

Forrester Research found that omnichannel was the top retail technology investment in 2018. However, becoming a true omnichannel retailer is hard. Smartphones are steadily influencing all retail sales. While mobile drives the need for omnichannel, it also facilitates it. That’s why NewStore builds and operates a platform architected specifically for mobile. With intuitive iOS apps for store associates, retailers can deliver the cornerstone omnichannel capabilities shoppers increasingly expect, such as real-time inventory on the store floor, buy online pick up in-store (BOPIS), buy online return in-store (BORIS), ship from store and more.

“Retailers worldwide value the benefits of omnichannel. Even so, there are still financial, organizational and technological challenges that stand in the way of getting it right,” said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. “We’re in the business of making omnichannel a joy - to execute by brands, and to experience by shoppers. We’re glad to welcome Jeff to the team as he shares our vision for retail, but more importantly, he has an immense track record in transformative retail technology. We’re already leveraging his unique knowledge of the market to better serve the brands we work with, and sign new ones.”

About NewStore

NewStore operates a platform for retailers to run their stores on iPhone. Purpose-built for mobile shoppers, the company provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the only integrated cloud OMS and mobile POS. Intuitive store associate apps allow retailers to offer seamless shopping experiences through endless aisle, mobile checkout, store fulfillment, real-time inventory and clienteling. An API-first architecture and an expansive ecosystem of partners means retailers can deploy fast and flexible omnichannel with ease. NewStore was founded by Stephan Schambach, who pioneered ecommerce at Demandware (now Salesforce Commerce Cloud). The company has offices in Berlin, Boston and New York. Learn more at www.newstore.com.

