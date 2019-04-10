Former Seal Team Six Leader Robert O'Neill to Keynote AVANT Communications Special Forces Summit, Sponsored by 8x8

Agenda announced for the premier channel sales training event for Trusted Advisors

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE — AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technology, and 8x8, a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions, today announced the former leader of Seal Team Six, Robert O’Neill, will keynote the upcoming Special Forces Summit, taking place June 10-12 at the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago, IL.

AVANT’s Special Forces Summit is a two day sales training bringing the channel partner community together with thought leaders and key vendors of next generation IT solutions. It is the industry’s premier conference dedicated to sales strategies, tactics, and tools that enable partners to transform their business to that of a true Trusted Advisor for the enterprise customer.

“AVANT’s entire partner and vendor ecosystem looks forward to Special Forces Summit every year, and 2019 is no exception, with our largest ever expected attendance,” said AVANT CEO Ian Kieninger. “In addition to an exciting, highly anticipated keynote by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rob O’Neill, the event will feature an incredible lineup of speakers discussing the hottest products leading digital transformations across industries.”

Rob O’Neill is one of the most highly-decorated combat veterans of our time and the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior. A former SEAL Team Six leader with the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, he deployed more than a dozen times and held combat leadership roles in more than 400 combat missions in four different theaters of war.

O’Neill’s keynote is sponsored by 8x8, a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions for over one million users worldwide.

“AVANT has a unique understanding of how next generation technology solves the business challenges of today,” said 8x8 Channel Chief John DeLozier. “8x8 is honored to play a role in bringing AVANT’s expertise to channel partners at Special Forces Summit 2019.”

To learn more and register for Special Forces Summit, visit https://www.GoAVANT.net/Summit19.

Members of the media who wish to request a press pass to attend Special Forces Summit should email AVANTPR@walkersands.com.

