Former U.S. Attorney David Barlow Joins Dorsey in Salt Lake City

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that David
B. Barlow, formerly the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah
(2011-14), has joined the Firm as a Partner in its Trial Group and
Government Enforcement & Corporate Investigations Practice Group in Salt
Lake City. He will also regularly work from Dorsey’s Washington, D.C.,
office.
Mr. Barlow’s practice will focus on government and internal corporate
investigations as well as business litigation, with particular emphasis
on pharmaceutical, medical device and mass tort matters. He joins Dorsey
from Walmart, where he served as Vice President, Compliance for
Walmart’s $40-billion Health and Wellness business, including more than
8,000 pharmacies, vision centers and medical clinics throughout the
United States. Before joining Walmart, he was a partner in Sidley Austin
LLP for more than a decade, where he handled government and internal
investigations across the United States, Europe and Asia, represented
clients in both civil and criminal matters in state and federal courts
and litigated a wide range of cases.
He was nominated by President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed by
the Senate as U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah in September 2011.
Immediately prior to his service as U.S. Attorney, he served from 2010
to 2011 as Senator Mike Lee’s Chief Counsel on the Senate Judiciary
Committee.
In his role as U.S. Attorney from 2011 to 2014, Mr. Barlow led an office
of approximately 85 personnel, including 40 Assistant U.S. Attorneys who
represented the United States in criminal prosecutions and civil
litigation. During his tenure, the office conducted thousands of
investigations and prosecutions together with the FBI, IRS, Secret
Service, DEA, ATF and many other federal, state and local law
enforcement agencies. He personally participated in investigations,
Grand Jury indictments, plea negotiations and criminal trials during his
service as U.S. Attorney. He also served on the DOJ’s national White
Collar Crime Subcommittee and Healthcare Fraud Working Group and chaired
the Local Government Coordination Working Group. Mr. Barlow also was
asked to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, the
leadership team of U.S. Attorneys across the country, where he
represented other U.S. Attorneys in the 10th Circuit and
advised on DOJ policy, management and operational issues.
Mr. Barlow has a B.A. degree summa cum laude from Brigham Young
University and a J.D. degree from Yale Law School.
“David Barlow is an extraordinary attorney and public servant whose
experience in corporate and private practice and as U.S. Attorney will
be a great addition to Dorsey’s Firm-wide strengths in government
enforcement and corporate investigations and our industry focus on
healthcare and technology,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey
& Whitney. “We are delighted to welcome him to our extraordinarily
dynamic office in Salt Lake City and look forward to his work for
clients around the globe.”
“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey and its great Firm-wide team of
lawyers devoted to litigation and government and internal corporate
investigation work,” noted Mr. Barlow. “I look forward to serving
Dorsey’s exceptional client base around the world.”
