Former U.S. Attorney David Barlow Joins Dorsey in Salt Lake City

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that David B. Barlow, formerly the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah (2011-14), has joined the Firm as a Partner in its Trial Group and Government Enforcement & Corporate Investigations Practice Group in Salt Lake City. He will also regularly work from Dorsey’s Washington, D.C., office.

David B. Barlow, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, has joined Dorsey & Whitney as a Partner in its Trial Group and Government Enforcement & Corporate Investigations Practice Group in Salt Lake City.

Mr. Barlow’s practice will focus on government and internal corporate investigations as well as business litigation, with particular emphasis on pharmaceutical, medical device and mass tort matters. He joins Dorsey from Walmart, where he served as Vice President, Compliance for Walmart’s $40-billion Health and Wellness business, including more than 8,000 pharmacies, vision centers and medical clinics throughout the United States. Before joining Walmart, he was a partner in Sidley Austin LLP for more than a decade, where he handled government and internal investigations across the United States, Europe and Asia, represented clients in both civil and criminal matters in state and federal courts and litigated a wide range of cases.

He was nominated by President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed by the Senate as U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah in September 2011. Immediately prior to his service as U.S. Attorney, he served from 2010 to 2011 as Senator Mike Lee’s Chief Counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In his role as U.S. Attorney from 2011 to 2014, Mr. Barlow led an office of approximately 85 personnel, including 40 Assistant U.S. Attorneys who represented the United States in criminal prosecutions and civil litigation. During his tenure, the office conducted thousands of investigations and prosecutions together with the FBI, IRS, Secret Service, DEA, ATF and many other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. He personally participated in investigations, Grand Jury indictments, plea negotiations and criminal trials during his service as U.S. Attorney. He also served on the DOJ’s national White Collar Crime Subcommittee and Healthcare Fraud Working Group and chaired the Local Government Coordination Working Group. Mr. Barlow also was asked to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, the leadership team of U.S. Attorneys across the country, where he represented other U.S. Attorneys in the 10th Circuit and advised on DOJ policy, management and operational issues.

Mr. Barlow has a B.A. degree summa cum laude from Brigham Young University and a J.D. degree from Yale Law School.

“David Barlow is an extraordinary attorney and public servant whose experience in corporate and private practice and as U.S. Attorney will be a great addition to Dorsey’s Firm-wide strengths in government enforcement and corporate investigations and our industry focus on healthcare and technology,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “We are delighted to welcome him to our extraordinarily dynamic office in Salt Lake City and look forward to his work for clients around the globe.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey and its great Firm-wide team of lawyers devoted to litigation and government and internal corporate investigation work,” noted Mr. Barlow. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base around the world.”

