Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former U.S. Congressman Peter Roskam Joins Sidley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

Sidley Austin LLP announced today that former U.S. Congressman Peter Roskam (R-Illinois) has joined the firm’s Government Strategies group as a partner. Rep. Roskam was in public office for 25 years, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Illinois Senate and the Illinois House of Representatives.

Rep. Roskam held some of the most significant positions in the U.S. House of Representatives during his tenure. In addition to serving as the Chief Deputy Whip, he chaired three major subcommittees of the House Ways and Means Committee. As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Tax Policy, he was a chief architect of the historic 2017 overhaul of the nation’s tax code. As Chairman of Subcommittee on Health, he began the Medicare Red Tape Relief Project, led a series of hearings addressing the opioid crisis and authored several bills to make opioid addiction treatment more accessible. In addition, as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight, he spearheaded efforts to increase supervision of the Internal Revenue Service.

“I have admired Peter since his first day in Congress as a member of the House Financial Service Committee,” said Michael Borden, partner and leader of Sidley’s Government Strategies practice. “At Sidley, Peter will provide policy and strategic advice to clients around the world who are seeking solutions to challenges emerging from Washington, D.C. He will be in good company as part of our bipartisan team, all of whom also played major roles in the drafting, enactment and implementation of landmark laws from senior-level positions in the government.”

Sidley’s Government Strategies group is made up of individuals that previously served in the executive branch, Congress, and regulatory and administrative agencies. Several are also alumni of congressional investigative committee staffs who have participated in many congressional investigations, including executive branch veterans who have dealt with Congress on behalf of the White House and other federal agencies.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising - Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pFROM APOLLO TO ARTEMIS, PART 1 : Maxar on the Moon in the 1960s
PU
01:24pAyala to transform Cavite racetrack into business hub
AQ
01:23pPEGASUS GROUP HOLDINGS : Acquires Solar Innovator Plus Minus Power
PR
01:23pENSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Chosen To Install Cutting-Edge Parking Guidance Technology At Historic Hotel del Coronado
BU
01:22pOil falls as Iran tensions seen easing
RE
01:22pOil falls as Iran tensions seen easing
RE
01:22p5G Americas White Paper Explores Connected Future of IoT and 5G
GL
01:21pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Posts Higher Profit -- Update
DJ
01:20pOil falls as Iran tensions seen easing
RE
01:20pLondon jury acquits three Sarclad staff despite corporate plea deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J warns of hit from generic drugs in third quarter, shares fall
4TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter
5PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About