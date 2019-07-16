Former U.S. Congressman Peter Roskam Joins Sidley

Sidley Austin LLP announced today that former U.S. Congressman Peter Roskam (R-Illinois) has joined the firm’s Government Strategies group as a partner. Rep. Roskam was in public office for 25 years, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Illinois Senate and the Illinois House of Representatives.

Rep. Roskam held some of the most significant positions in the U.S. House of Representatives during his tenure. In addition to serving as the Chief Deputy Whip, he chaired three major subcommittees of the House Ways and Means Committee. As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Tax Policy, he was a chief architect of the historic 2017 overhaul of the nation’s tax code. As Chairman of Subcommittee on Health, he began the Medicare Red Tape Relief Project, led a series of hearings addressing the opioid crisis and authored several bills to make opioid addiction treatment more accessible. In addition, as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight, he spearheaded efforts to increase supervision of the Internal Revenue Service.

“I have admired Peter since his first day in Congress as a member of the House Financial Service Committee,” said Michael Borden, partner and leader of Sidley’s Government Strategies practice. “At Sidley, Peter will provide policy and strategic advice to clients around the world who are seeking solutions to challenges emerging from Washington, D.C. He will be in good company as part of our bipartisan team, all of whom also played major roles in the drafting, enactment and implementation of landmark laws from senior-level positions in the government.”

Sidley’s Government Strategies group is made up of individuals that previously served in the executive branch, Congress, and regulatory and administrative agencies. Several are also alumni of congressional investigative committee staffs who have participated in many congressional investigations, including executive branch veterans who have dealt with Congress on behalf of the White House and other federal agencies.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

