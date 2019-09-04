Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Former UAW official pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 01:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: UAW President Gary Jones shakes hands with Ford Motor Co Chairman Bill Ford at the start of contract talks between the union and the automaker in Detroit

DETROIT (Reuters) - Former United Auto Workers official Michael Grimes pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and money laundering as part of an ongoing FBI corruption probe that could hamper upcoming contract talks with the Detroit-based automakers.

Grimes was charged with soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from vendors supplying watches and jackets to union members, including a General Motors-funded non-profit training centre jointly run with the UAW.

Grimes was a member of the executive board of the training facility, the Center for Human Resources, and an official in the union's GM department until his retirement in July 2018. The centre's executive board, which included several GM executives, had responsibility for allocating funds and monitoring expenses, according to the government's case, which also cited two unnamed UAW officials who were CHR board members.

The UAW said in a statement on Wednesday, "The conduct admitted by Mr. Grimes in his plea today is shocking and absolutely disgraceful."

After Wednesday's court session, Grimes' attorney Michael P. Manley said his client was "devastated." Grimes could face prison terms of up to 20 years. Government attorneys recommended a sentence of 48 to 56 months.

Grimes is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14, 2020.

As part of a long-running federal investigation of illegal payments to union officials, the FBI last week conducted searches at the home of UAW President Gary Jones, a union retreat and multiple other locations.

The investigation has overshadowed upcoming contract talks with General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

GM this week was named as the union's strike target. The current four-year contract expires Sept. 14.

The UAW statement on Wednesday said the union "will not be distracted from fighting for our members and negotiating strong labour agreements" with GM, Ford and FCA.

Before last week's raids and the charges against Grimes, the FBI had been conducting a wide-ranging investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials by FCA.

To date, seven people linked to the union and the automaker have been sentenced in that investigation.

Federal prosecutors meanwhile have aggressively expanded the probe.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Detroit said last week's raids included the home of current UAW President Jones in the Detroit suburb of Canton.

A source familiar with the investigation said a raid had also been conducted on a residential address in Corona, California. Public records list former UAW President Dennis Williams and his wife as the owners.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert; Additional reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Paul Lienert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.29% 12.22 End-of-day quote.-5.80%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.26% 9.216 Delayed Quote.19.87%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.54% 38.23 Delayed Quote.10.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pU.S. trade deficit shrinks, gap with China remains elevated
RE
02:27pT-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
RE
02:24pFED'S KASHKARI : Rate cuts a 'poor tool' to undo trade war harm
RE
02:22pStocks rally, U.S. Treasury yield curve steepens on upbeat geopolitical news
RE
02:20pCanadian court allows new challenges to Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion
RE
02:17pEU looking to see if Facebook's Libra currency poses competition risks
RE
02:16pFed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth Despite Trade Uncertainty
DJ
02:12pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : launches standards to guide private sector in achieving SDGs
PU
02:11pU.S. ECONOMY GROWING MODESTLY AS TRADE WAR DENTS ACTIVITY : Fed
RE
02:08pItaly Signals More EU Cooperation With New Appointees
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
2DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : Reports H1 2019 Financial Results. FY 2019 Revenues Expected to Reach Top o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group