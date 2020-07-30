Log in
Former Unaoil manager gets three-year jail sentence over Iraq bribery

07/30/2020 | 10:51am EDT

A former manager of consultancy Unaoil was sentenced to three years in jail by a London court on Thursday for bribing an Iraqi official to secure a $55 million (42.3 million pounds) oil deal after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said Stephen Whiteley, a 65-year-old Briton, was found guilty by a jury of conspiring to commit bribery.

Whiteley, who was Unaoil manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, is the second man to be sentenced in the case. Ziad Akle, a British-Lebanese former Unaoil Iraq territory manager, was handed a five-year jail sentence last week.

In their defence, Akle said payments were authorised for security purposes. Whiteley denied knowing about payments but said he wanted a "level playing field" during a competitive tender.

Both were convicted of paying more than $500,000 in bribes to an Iraqi official.

"The ... criminality exhibited by these men undermines the reputation and integrity of British business on the international stage," SFO Director Lisa Osofsky said in a statement. "We will not cease in our mission to bring such people to justice."

Basil Al Jarah, Unaoil's 71-year-old former country manager for Iraq, pleaded guilty in the case last year and will be sentenced in October.

Paul Bond, a 68-year-old former sales manager for energy services company SBM Offshore, faces a retrial in January after the jury could not reach a verdict in his case.

British brothers Cyrus and Saman Ahsani, Unaoil's former chief executive and chief operating officer respectively, pleaded guilty to bribery in the United States last year. They have yet to be sentenced.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Timothy Heritage)
