Former White House CIO to Keynote Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference

Former White House CIO and CEO of Fortalice Solutions Theresa Payton
will keynote the inaugural Infosecurity
ISACA North America Expo and Conference, taking place 20-21 November
2019, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City, NY, USA.
Payton is a globally respected cybersecurity expert helping
organizations work through challenges in Internet security, cybercrime,
fraud mitigation and data breaches. Drawing from her extensive
experience in the public and private sector in cybersecurity consulting
and incident response and crisis management, Payton will speak on the
intersection of the workplace and emerging technologies in her session,
“Hype or Reality? Your Workplace and Blockchain, Cryptocurrency,
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, & the Internet of Things.” As
the first female to serve as White House Chief Information Officer,
Payton oversaw IT operations for the U.S. President and his staff from
2006 to 2008. Currently, Payton provides expert guidance in her role as
founder, president and CEO of the cybersecurity company Fortalice
Solutions, LLC, and as co-founder of Dark3, a cybersecurity product
company. She has also been recently featured as the Deputy Director of
Intelligence Operations in a new reality show, Hunted, and has
been a frequent guest on programs like the Today Show, Good
Morning America, BBC TV News and Radio, and NPR.
In addition, British author and journalist Jamie Bartlett will close the
event as a keynote speaker. He has expertise in cybersecurity and online
privacy, internet cultures and social media, as well as the Dark Net,
which he learned while embedded within these hidden internet subcultures
and communities during the research for his book, The Dark Net.
Bartlett is also the author of Radicals Chasing Utopia: Inside the
Rogue Movements Trying to Change the World and The People vs. Tech.
He also presented the BBC documentary series, The Secrets of Silicon
Valley.
Bartlett currently serves as Head of the Violence and Extremism
Programme and the Centre for the Analysis of Social Media at the
think-tank Demos, where he has researched and written extensively about
radical political parties and movements across Europe. He also writes on
the issues of the impact of technology and the internet on politics and
society for the Telegraph and for several other publications.
The inaugural Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference will
gather thousands of business technology leaders and cybersecurity
professionals to learn, share insights and guidance, and network with
industry experts and peers.
“We have partnered with Infosecurity to set the standard for knowledge
and learning needed by those on the information and cyber front lines,
and for those building the cybersecurity workforce that’s in critical
demand today,” said Rob Clyde, CISM, ISACA Board Chair. “We are looking
forward to kicking off this event and providing a valuable platform for
industry professionals.”
The event will leverage ISACA’s Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX) community,
solutions and experience conducting expert workshop series,
certification preparation sessions, as well as Infosecurity Group’s
expertise in creating immersive event series and exhibitions worldwide
in the infosecurity industry.
Attendees of the event can expect more than 120 exhibitors as well as a
diverse line-up of activities—many of which provide the opportunity to
earn CPE credits—including:
-
Innovation Sessions
-
Inspiring keynote speakers
-
Geek Street
-
Interactive threat-modeling workshops
-
Cyber skills challenges
-
The popular Cyber Soiree reception
Registration for the Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and
Conference is now open. For more information and to register, please
visit https://www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com/.
Registrants can receive a discount by using promotion code SPRING250.
About ISACA
Now in its 50th
anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org)
is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the
positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by
information and technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the
knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers
and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its
460,000 engaged professionals—including its 140,000 members—in
information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and
innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI®
Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has
a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters
worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
About Infosecurity Group
With 20+ years of experience in providing year-round education and
networking opportunities for visitors, solution providers and
thought-leaders alike, the Infosecurity Group brings the global
information security community together in person, in print and online (infosecurityeurope.com/about/infosecurity-group/).
Featuring the award-winning Infosecurity Magazine and 8 established
events around the globe, we help over 300,000+ security professionals to
reach “everyone and everything you need to know about information
security.”
