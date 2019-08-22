Log in
Former World Heavyweight Champion Hasim "Rock" Rahman Joins Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Advisory Board

08/22/2019 | 09:15am EDT

Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Mr. Hasim Rahman to its Advisory Board. A former World Heavyweight Champion and recent inductee into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Mr. Rahman will help increase awareness about future Vivera's non-addictive products and will work with the Company's non-profit initiative, Vivera Cares.

"Boxing is obviously a physical sport so it's common for boxers to sustain injuries while in the ring. Following matches, many of us deal with pain on a regular basis just to get through the next training session," said Mr. Rahman. "Opioid abuse is a real problem in boxing. Some athletes start using opioids for pain management and subsequently, there are many athletes who become addicted to opiates."

A retired professional boxer, Mr. Rahman competed from 1994 to 2014, with an impressive record of 50 wins (41 knockouts), 9 losses and 2 draws. He won the world heavyweight championship in 2001 in a famous knockout victory against Lennox Lewis that is said to be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. He won the title again in 2005 by defeating Monte Barrett and had many other significant wins throughout his boxing career. Interestingly enough, Mr. Rahman got a rather late start in his athletic pursuits, only stepping into a gym for the first time at age 20 after being inspired by his son at the time. Following his retirement from boxing in 2014, Mr. Rahman scouts talent and also trains and manages up-and-coming fighters.

"I've never been afraid to put in what it takes to reach my goals and I'm not going to stop now," added Mr. Rahman. "I want to help Vivera as it works towards a long-overdue solution to help manage pain in a non-addictive way."

"Outside the ring, Rock has been quite outspoken on opioid use in boxing and he's an amazing advocate and role model for up and coming boxers," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "Inside the ring, his level of determination is unmatched and his recent induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is well-deserved. It is an honor to have my long time friend and colleague, Mr. Rahman join Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Advisory Board."

Figure 1: Hasim "Rock" Rahman

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/47177_76d1d0a88488bba9_001full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/47177_76d1d0a88488bba9_001full.jpg

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT™ sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT™ drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:
thinkHERO
Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
416-526-9911
investorrelations@viverapharma.com

Press Inquiries:
thinkHERO
Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
416-992-9848
press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47177


© Newsfilecorp 2019
