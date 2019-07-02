Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FormulaFolios Named a Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Adviser for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times’ 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. This is the company’s second consecutive appearance on the list.

“It is an honor for FormulaFolios to be recognized as one of the top companies in our industry for two years in a row by a major business publication,” said Chief Executive Officer Jason Crump. “This recognition speaks to the value and quality of the work our team is performing for our advisors and their clients.”

The list recognizes independent RIAs that stand out from the rest based on six factors desirable to clients: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisors; online accessibility; and compliance records.

Only RIAs with at least $300 million in assets according to the SEC’s database are invited to apply for consideration.

About FormulaFolios

FormulaFolios is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that uses money management algorithms to eliminate emotion from the investment processes and empower financial advisors to better serve their clients. Since its founding in 2011, FormulaFolios has grown to over $3 billion in assets under management and over 100 employees. The company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI and maintains a West Coast office in Costa Mesa, CA.

For more information, visit https://formulafolios.com/

About the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT’s research. The listing reflected each practice’s performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice’s future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

For more information, visit https://www.ft.com/content/44d2b2b2-6cef-11e9-9ff9-8c855179f1c4


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aVsblty joins microsoft one commercial partner program
GL
07:11aGSRX Industries Subsidiary Point Arena Distribution, LLC Receives Provisional Distribution License for Adult-Use and Medicinal Cannabis Products
GL
07:10aCOMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
07:10aASHLAND GLOBAL : Purekote 8020 offline primer for HP Indigo joins Ashland's RIT-certified portfolio
AQ
07:10aCOMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
07:09aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 24 June to 28 June 2019
BU
07:09aETRION : TOYO Awarded Large-scale Photovoltaic Power Plant Project in JapanJul. 2, 2019
AQ
07:08aBANK OF CHINA : Announcement Regarding the Receipt of Approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on the Issuance of Offshore Preference Shares
PU
07:08aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Green REIT Plc
PR
07:08aPLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About