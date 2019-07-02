FormulaFolios Named a Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Adviser for 2019

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times’ 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. This is the company’s second consecutive appearance on the list.

“It is an honor for FormulaFolios to be recognized as one of the top companies in our industry for two years in a row by a major business publication,” said Chief Executive Officer Jason Crump. “This recognition speaks to the value and quality of the work our team is performing for our advisors and their clients.”

The list recognizes independent RIAs that stand out from the rest based on six factors desirable to clients: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisors; online accessibility; and compliance records.

Only RIAs with at least $300 million in assets according to the SEC’s database are invited to apply for consideration.

About FormulaFolios

FormulaFolios is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that uses money management algorithms to eliminate emotion from the investment processes and empower financial advisors to better serve their clients. Since its founding in 2011, FormulaFolios has grown to over $3 billion in assets under management and over 100 employees. The company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI and maintains a West Coast office in Costa Mesa, CA.

For more information, visit https://formulafolios.com/

About the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT’s research. The listing reflected each practice’s performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice’s future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

For more information, visit https://www.ft.com/content/44d2b2b2-6cef-11e9-9ff9-8c855179f1c4

