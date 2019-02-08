Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Formulating an Effective Product Development Strategy – Infiniti Research Discusses the Key Steps Involved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 07:01pm EST

A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on the basics of formulating a product development strategy. The market today is highly competitive and savvy companies have realized that product evolution and modification is the way forward to stay relevant in the business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005333/en/

Benefits of an effective product development strategy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Benefits of an effective product development strategy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Product development strategy acts as a framework for a product launch or for improving the performance, cost, and quality of existing ones. It is a highly useful tool to achieve business goals including venturing into new markets, selling more quantities to current customers, or winning customers from competitors. However, a new product development strategy requires careful planning to reduce the risk of costly mistakes.

Learn how Infiniti’s data-driven solutions can help your business. Get in touch with our experts and gain in-depth insights into building an effective product development strategy!

Benefits of an effective product development strategy

Win business from competitors

The right product development strategy can help businesses improve their performance and consequently win customers from competitors who are unable to meet such performance levels. Primary data gathered from customers or sales representative prove to be helpful in identifying areas of improvement.

Overcome challenges in measuring customer satisfaction with Infiniti’s customer intelligence solutions for business: Request a free proposal to know more!

Reduced cost and improved competitiveness

Reducing costs is one of the primary goals of an effective product development strategy. Lesser costs also mean higher profits margins for the business. Cost can be cut down by eliminating unwanted product features, using lower-cost materials, and by simplifying the manufacturing process.

Improve brand reputation

The company’s product development plan must include targets for quality improvements. This helps boost sales and improve brand reputation. Making quality improvements as a part of the company’s product development strategy also makes it easier for companies to enter the markets with stringent quality and regulatory requirements.

Request for more information and know how we provide companies with robust business solutions to cope up with the changing market dynamics.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:57pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM ploughs $2bn in US research hub in AI drive
AQ
07:55pBOEING : Delivers First KC-46A Tanker to Altus Air Force Base
PU
07:54pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Vatebra makes LSE list of ‘Companies to Inspire Africa'
AQ
07:53pHWANGE COLLIERY : Parly committee faces probe over $400k bribe
AQ
07:53pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG – WCAGY, WRCDF
BU
07:45pSO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of February 4
PU
07:37pPORSCHE : Al-Rumaihi and Vivaldi K power to Medium Tour win
AQ
07:37pCOCA COLA : Coke Launches First New Flavor in Over a Decade
DJ
07:35pMASTERCARD : Listen up! Why Mastercard is becoming a sonic brand
AQ
07:35pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines teams up with Lego again
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Listen up! Why Mastercard is becoming a sonic brand
2FURA GEMS INC : FURA GEMS : Provides Update on Ruby Transactions in Mozambique
3CAMECO CORP : CAMECO: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4EU countries agree on copyright reforms, deal in sight next week
5BAYER : EXCLUSIVE: Brazil soy farmers say Bayer violating court ruling in patent dispute

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.