Fort Worth-Based Galderma Donates 1,200 Backpacks Filled with School Supplies to Northwest ISD Students

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Galderma donated backpacks filled with school supplies to Northwest ISD students in need. This year, Galderma donated 1,200 backpacks for students in grades Kindergarten through 12, for a total of 6,105 backpacks donated since 2016. Each backpack included all of the specific supplies requested by NISD schools. Galderma, based in Fort Worth, has an extensive portfolio of skin health products for patients, consumers and health care professionals, including flagship brands Cetaphil® and Differin®.

While this is the fifth year that Galderma has distributed school supplies to NISD students, the 1,200 backpacks were distributed differently due to social distancing precautions required by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of students and parents gathering in the gym at NISD's Hatfield Elementary School, masked Galderma and NISD employees staffed a "drive-thru" distribution in the school's parking lot.

"COVID-19 has created economic pressures with layoffs and reduced working hours for many families locally. And, as we approach the start of a new school year, we know that many more parents will need help to get their students ready. We weren't going to let the pandemic stop us from supporting the families in our community as we have done for the past five years or interrupt our partnership with our local school district," said Miles Harrison, president and general manager, Galderma U.S.

"We are so grateful for partners like Galderma. They've helped at least a thousand families this year, and that matters a great deal," said Ryder Warren, Ed.D., superintendent of schools for Northwest ISD. "Galderma's leadership, generosity and commitment to the community speaks to their support of education, and we are proud to partner with them. Their contributions today will help set our students up for success. In these difficult times, something like a new backpack and a new set of school supplies can give our students a sense of normalcy and a sense of hope. For that, we are extremely appreciative."

"I'm so proud to work for a company that cares about its community, especially during a time when people need a little bit of extra care and support. Despite the debate about when and how kids will start the school year, and regardless of whatever personal obstacles we all may be going through ourselves, Galderma employees came together in a big way again this year for these kids," said Zhanelle Wall, Galderma employee.

"In 2020, our community commitments have become even more important, especially given the economic impacts of COVID-19, and the important national conversation to support social and economic justice issues in America. Galderma is fully on board with that," added Harrison. "Each backpack is like giving a gift that lasts for a year and often longer, as each year of success in school adds to the cumulative impact that can literally change the course of one's life."

