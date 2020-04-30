Log in
Fortanix Data Security Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure to Enhance Private Data Protection in the Public Cloud

04/30/2020 | 08:18am EDT

F5 Customers Scale Cloud Encryption

Fortanix® Inc., a Runtime Encryption® company, today announced the availability of the Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service™ running on Microsoft Azure to help customers protect private data in the public cloud.

Fortanix provides a cloud-native data security solution including key management, hardware security module (HSM), tokenization, secrets management and privacy preserving analytics built on Azure confidential computing infrastructure. Enterprises can provide data security services across on-premises, hybrid and public cloud environments from a single system running on Azure that helps accelerate the migration of private data to public cloud.

“The Fortanix Self-Defending KMS helps mutual customers migrate seamlessly from on-premises to cloud, secure their encryption keys, and scale to meet their cloud-scale performance requirements,” said Frank Strobel, Director, Cybersecurity and IoT Alliances at F5. “Customers running BIG-IP and NGINX solutions in Azure now have an additional choice for key management that preserves scalability while providing full control in securing website traffic.”

Today, companies choose to keep sensitive data on-premises, missing out on advantages of scalable cloud processing. In some cases, data security is siloed between separate on-premises and public cloud systems. Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service™ (KMS) provides a cloud-native data security platform with cryptographic services, shared secrets and tokenization across cloud and on-premises environments from a single centralized point of management, control and audit.

Availability

The Fortanix Self-Defending KMS is available immediately in the Azure Marketplace. For more information, see https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/fortanix.sdkms-sgx?tab=Overview.

Resources

About Fortanix

Fortanix unlocks the power of organizations’ most valuable data by securing it throughout its lifecycle, on premises and in the cloud. Fortanix provides unique deterministic security by encrypting applications and data everywhere – at rest, in motion, and in use with its Runtime Encryption® technology built upon Intel® SGX. Fortanix secures F100 customers worldwide and powers IBM Data Shield and Equinix SmartKey™ HSM-as-a-service. Fortanix is venture backed and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, see https://fortanix.com/.

Fortanix and Runtime Encryption are registered trademarks of Fortanix, Inc. Self-Defending Key Management Service is a trademark of Fortanix, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2020
