Fortem Technologies Announces Development of New Addition to DroneHunter® Platform Family: F700 Patriot

Pleasant Grove, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PLEASANT GROVE, UT - June 14, 2019 - Fortem Technologies, Inc., the leader in airspace awareness, security and defense for an autonomous world, announced today that it is developing a new multi-rotor drone platform, code-named the F700 Patriot. Initiated as a project to bring enhanced flight dynamics to the DroneHunter product line, the F700 will be an additional option to the existing X3, F12 and M6 platforms that addresses a wide array of customer challenges. Kendall Fowkes and Eric Fowkes, the principal contributors to the design, were inspired to develop a purpose-built drone platform for safely pursuing and capturing a wide range of rogue drones.

“We are tremendously proud of Eric and Kendall for their tenacity in breaking new ground in drone development. Once fully developed and tested, we anticipate that the F700 will be a valuable asset to our C-UAS security customers, and will bring new options to our award-winning DroneHunter product line,” said Fortem Chief Technology Officer, Adam Robertson.

When complete, the new drone platform will join Fortem’s DroneHunter fleet as one of the most advanced, flexible and adaptable drones on the market today. The F700 features will include:

Integrated, no-tangle, repackable parachute system for immediate and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) safe flight

Flip-up built-in hood for quick access to internal electronic components, aiding rapid development and maintenance

Quick-swap battery pack that reduces time between flights and simplifies battery maintenance

Configurable battery box placement for optimal balance with multiple payload configurations

Advanced body shell seal for optimal protection in all kinds of weather

Easy-lock rotor arms and retractable landing gear for simplified shipping and storage

Fast out-of-the-box assembly and set up

Lightweight construction, optimal rotor and motors, and multi-battery pack choices make long, aggressive flight times possible

“We are excited about the future of this new platform,” said Eric Fowkes. “We wanted to design a drone that could offer greater performance and advanced safety features to make DroneHunter an even more compelling mitigation tool for security professionals.”

“Most commercial drone platforms are built for surveillance, inspection and video which require very stable and steady flight,” said Jeff VanShaar, Fortem VP of Engineering. “The F700 platform is being built with dynamic, aggressive athleticism and more advanced safety features, specifically for enabling the unique autonomous beyond-visual-line-of-sight DroneHunter use cases.”

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies provides total airspace security and defense for an autonomous world, protecting designated areas such as venues, infrastructures, sites, cities and regions from the ground up. Fortem SkyDome™ and TrueView™ radar digitize any environment to detect, classify and provide threat assessment for all ground and airborne objects, maximizing situational awareness. Skydome provides intelligent data collection and analytics, integrates with other security sensors and systems, and ensures an appropriate integrated response better than any system in the world. DroneHunter® works seamlessly with SkyDome and is the most advanced C-UAS drone in its class. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, and others.

More at www.fortemtech.com.

