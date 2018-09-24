Fortem Technologies Launches Portable SkyDome For Airspace Awareness, Safety and Security

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, the leading airspace awareness, safety and security company, announced today the launch of Fortem Portable SkyDome, their newest solution created to empower field agents, border patrol, law enforcement and security professionals by substantially expanding situational awareness and officer safety.

Portable SkyDome is a solution that establishes a 360-degree view of a designated airspace and enables Fortem's autonomous airspace defense solution, Fortem DroneHunter, to investigate specific areas and provide ground and airspace security with the ability to mitigate drone intrusions safely.

Portable SkyDome acts as a powerful force multiplier for keeping a designated perimeter and airspace secure. It will debut at booth #5402 at Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Las Vegas, Nevada, along with a demonstration of Fortem's DroneHunter autonomously detecting, developing an integrated response,and safely removing threatening drones in the D3 50x50 demonstration area. The SkyDome platform, upon which Portable SkyDome is based, was awarded Most Innovative Product by GSX. The company was also recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as The Technology Innovation Leader for Airspace Awareness and Security 2018.

"Providing accurate, situational awareness and increasing officer safety with equipment that can be quickly set up and torn down at border, venues and events has always been a challenge," said Timothy Bean, Fortem Technologies CEO. "Portable SkyDome is a critical addition to the Fortem family of solutions that fulfills the industry need to secure our airspace as we emerge into a drone-enabled world."

Key benefits of Portable SkyDome:

The system can be set up and torn down quickly at an event or venue and requires no radar or sensor expertise

Boundaries and zones can be created to send automated alerts, texts and emails when intruders enter a zone

Rules can be applied to automatically launch a DroneHunter for additional observation, surveillance, pursuit and capture

When a careless or clueless drone is identified by Portable SkyDome then DroneHunter can be activated to pursue and capture it and tow it away from populated and sensitive areas for safe disposal, regardless of their navigation capabilities

The stand-alone system can be installed and taken down in a few minutes

Global Security Exchange takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 23-27. The Fortem Technologies team will be showcasing Portable SkyDome, TrueView Radar and DroneHunter at its booth. Six live DroneHunter demos will take place on the show floor on September 25 and 26.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, safety and security for a drone world. Fortem delivers military-tested, commercially available solutions that detect and measure intention of drones in real time to maintain airspace safety, and also provide integrated response, recovery and reporting, while actively protecting No-Fly Zones. Based in Salt Lake City, UT, the company is privately held and backed by DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, Manifest Growth, and New Ground Ventures. More at www.fortemtech.com.

