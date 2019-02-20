Log in
Fortem Technologies Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019

02/20/2019 | 09:48am EST

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, the leading airspace awareness, safety and security company, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019. Fortem earned the fourth spot within the Transportation category, held by General Motors last year. Fortem digitizes the airpace across venues, campuses, cities and entire regions to secure no-fly-zones autonomously. This level of airspace awareness will enable a drone economy to thrive with the implementation of drone delivery services, air taxis and more.
 
“Our team of mission-driven engineers is honored to receive such an award recognizing the technology we’ve built and the pathway it is paving for the future of drones,” said Fortem Technologies CEO, Timothy Bean. “Our proprietary AI-powered technology is ready for deployment across the world to secure airports, advance world-class city transportation services, and ensure public safety all thanks to the dedication and hard work of our team.” 

Fortem Technologies has created the tools and technology necessary to enable the drone and air taxi economy, which continues to grow at a steady pace. As of 2018, drone users have purchased over one million unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the U.S., including 122,000 in the commercial space and 878,000 belonging to hobbyists. This number is expected to triple by 2021. In the commercial space, drones are expected to triple to an anticipated 442,000 by 2021. Over 2 dozen air taxis have been announced by major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing, Airbus, and many others.

Fortem SkyDome, a scalable digital network mesh, powered by a family of distributed Fortem TrueView radar sensors, provides a 360 degree view of the airspace, with the ability to automatically detect, track and classify thousands of objects in the sky and assess intention. Objects that pose a threat can be safely removed from the airspace by Fortem DroneHunter, a security drone that can be cued by SkyDome to autonomously pursue and capture fast-moving intruders, bringing them back for forensic analysis, without causing interruption to RF and GPS signals critical for public security and safety.

“Emerging startups always inspire us in pointing the way forward for where the innovation economy is heading,” said Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley.

The drone revolution is well underway, tapping the economic potential of the vast, and largely empty, airspace overhead. As with the advent of the train, automobile, and airplane -- drones will change the way people live and travel, saving lives, making way for new businesses and unleashing rapid economic growth. 

This year, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries in every region. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) is now available online at www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27. Be part of the conversation by using the hashtag #fcmostinnovative.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc. 
Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, safety and security for a drone world. Fortem delivers commercially available, turnkey, end-to-end solutions that detect and measure intention of drones to enforce no fly zones and enable new forms of air transportation. Based in Pleasant Grove, UT, the company is privately held and backed by DCVC, Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, Mubadala Investment Company, and others. More at www.fortemtech.com.

0_medium_Fortem-Logo-1-2.png
 


Natalie Schoen
Fortem Technologies
616-799-5151
press@fortemtech.com

