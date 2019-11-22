Log in
Fortinet : Hartzler on Pelosi's Back-Peddling on USMCA

11/22/2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-4) issued the following statement after Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised skepticism over passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the remainder of the 2019 legislative year:

'It is unfortunate that Speaker Pelosi has led us to believe in the last weeks that the USMCA would be brought to the House for a vote. Saying that she now believes there is not enough time in the year to bring the agreement to a vote is quite the statement, especially after how, under her leadership, the House of Representatives spent nearly 30 legislative days on their quest to undo the 2016 presidential election,' Hartzler said.

'The USMCA will bring 176,000 new jobs to the U.S. and will spur over $60 billion in new economic activity. Additionally, it opens access to critical markets, such as the Canadian dairy market.

'The agreement is a great improvement on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It increases the percentage of components in goods that have to be made in North America in order to take advantage of the free tariff advantage.

'The USMCA also has stronger labor provisions than NAFTA, protecting American workers from being undercut by cheap foreign labor. The agreement also addresses a range of issues rarely addressed in NAFTA, such as regulations on digital trade and a chapter dedicated to small businesses.

'It is concerning that Speaker Pelosi is back peddling on such an important deal for farmers and ranchers across my state and across our country. Needed jobs, critical access to markets, and new investments in American industries should not be held up by Speaker Pelosi because of her need to undermine President Trump.

'It is my hope that Congress will work together with President Trump to make sure this deal is passed. I look forward to working expeditiously to secure this new deal for Missouri and all Americans,' Hartzler concluded.

Disclaimer

Vicky Hartzler published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 20:36:03 UTC
