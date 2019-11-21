Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fortinet : New Single-Family Home Size Trending Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:41am EST

New single-family home size trended lower during the third quarter of 2019 as interest rates remained low.

According to third quarter 2019 data from the Census Quarterly Starts and Completions by Purpose and Design and NAHB analysis, median single-family square floor area ticked up to 2,264 square feet. Average (mean) square footage for new single-family homes declined to 2,464 square feet.

On a less volatile one-year moving average, the recent trend of declines in new home size can be seen on the graph above. Since cycle lows (and on a one-year moving average basis), the average size of new single-family homes is now just 6% higher at 2,521 square feet, while the median size is 9% higher at 2,296 square feet.

The post-recession increase in single-family home size was consistent with the historical pattern coming out of recessions. Typical new home size falls prior to and during a recession as home buyers tighten budgets, and then sizes rise as high-end homebuyers, who face fewer credit constraints, return to the housing market in relatively greater proportions. This pattern was exacerbated during the current business cycle due to market weakness among first-time homebuyers and supply-side constraints in the building market. But declines in size over recent years indicate that this part of the cycle has ended, and size will trend lower as builders add more entry-level homes into inventory and the custom market levels off.

In contrast to single-family patterns, new multifamily apartment size is down compared to the pre-recession period. This is due to the weak for-sale multifamily market and strength for rental demand.

Related

Tags: economics, home building, home size, new single family home size, single family home size, single-family housing, starts

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 14:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aKEARNY FINANCIAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:52aSTEALTHGAS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:52aWhat Are the Best Procurement Practices in the Retail Industry? SpendEdge's Latest Article Reveals It All
BU
09:51aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
09:51aAVANCE GAS : Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
09:51aDRAX : 21 November 2019 - Drax Women of the Future Event Inspires New Career Paths for the Next Generation
PU
09:51aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Solid profitability amid mixed market conditions
AQ
09:50aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : successfully issues EUR 75 million senior unsecured bonds
EQ
09:48aZYNE ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ZYNE 
GL
09:47aCHINA HANKING : Connected transaction capital injection in hanking australia investment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil rises on reports that OPEC might extend cuts, U.S.-China talks to continue
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group