Fortis School of Nursing At All-State Career School Practical Nursing Program To Begin Classes On September 30

ESSINGTON, Pa., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All-State Career School, a leading post-secondary institution in Essington, has announced its new Practical Nursing (PN) program will begin classes on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Launched to support hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the south Philadelphia metropolitan area, the new Fortis School of Nursing at All-State Career School, a division of All-State Career School in Essington, offers an accredited Practical Nursing program.

"Nurses provide a vast array of essential health services to the community and provide care to people of all ages and with every type of health challenge," said Jennifer Eden, MSN, Dean of the Fortis School of Nursing at All-State Career School in Essington. "We look forward to welcoming into our program those who are interested in joining this honorable profession."

All-State Career School is part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., one of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S. St. Paul's Schools of Nursing, Denver College of Nursing, and Fortis Colleges & Institutes, currently educate over 4,000 nursing students nationwide, and operate­­ 28 nursing programs in 10 states.

"Our goal is to increase the number of well-prepared, professional, caring nurses that can be employed in this community," said Dr. Sheila Burke, vice-president of Nursing for Education Affiliates. "Career opportunities for Practical Nurses are expanding at non-hospital settings such as long-term care facilities and community health centers," Burke said.

"Southeast Pennsylvania is in dire need of nursing professionals and we're excited to launch our first classes this September," said Edward Rito, Area Campus President of All-State Career School in Essington. "We look forward to replicating the great success Fortis Institute's Practical Nursing programs have experienced at its other campuses."

The Fortis School of Nursing at All-State Career School's Practical Nursing education program has been granted initial approval by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing.

To learn more about preparing for a career in nursing, contact 610-362-1124 for more information.

About All-State Career School – Essington

A leading post-secondary institution that engages students in a powerful learning and training experience for lifelong growth, All-State Career School offers career-based certificate, diploma and degree-granting programs in a variety of fields, including Commercial Truck Driver Training, Class A CDL Driving, Class B CDL Driving, Emergency Medical Technician, Expanded Function Dental Assisting, Facilities Maintenance, HVAC-R, Medical Assisting, Medical Billing and Coding, Practical Nursing, and Welding Technology. The campus is located at 50 West Powhattan Avenue in Essington.

About All-State Career Schools

All-State Career School was founded to provide students the quality training necessary to meet career objectives in many of the largest industries in the country, ranging from healthcare and trades to transportation. All-State Career School is dedicated to preparing graduates to fill employment opportunities in these industries by providing professionally trained employees who achieve success, job satisfaction, positive futures and financial freedom through critical career skills, confidence in their abilities and job placement assistance. Visit www.allstatecareer.edu to learn more about All-State Career School educational opportunities.

