Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FortisBC signs Canada's first long-term contract to supply LNG for China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:18pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - FortisBC has signed Canada's first long-term supply agreement to produce liquefied natural gas for export to China, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the two-year agreement with China's Top Speed Energy Corp, 53,000 tonnes of LNG will be shipped from the Tilbury facility in British Columbia to China by summer 2021, said Douglas Stout, vice president of market development and external relations for privately-owned FortisBC.

The agreement is the first of its kind to secure regular deliveries to China, said Stout.

"There is strong demand for Canadian LNG in China and this is an exciting time to be working in the industry here in B.C," he added.

Since 2017 FortisBC has been supplying LNG to customers for export to China on a spot basis.

Top Speed Energy Chief Executive Officer Chen Jianrong said his company was pleased to be working with FortisBC to move Canadian exports to China.

The contract was also welcomed by the Canadian government, which has been keen to see a Canadian LNG export industry develop in British Columbia.

"The announcement of an LNG contract at Tilbury is an encouraging step for Canada's LNG export industry," said Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources in a statement.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RLI CORP 0.19% 87.615 Delayed Quote.28.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pLagarde resigns as IMF chief, starting race for her successor
RE
02:53pU.S. SEC chief says he has not discussed Libra with Facebook
RE
02:50pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Stukel Signed By Bakersfield
PU
02:45pCapacity Announces Appointments of Josh Krueger as COO and Nick Curattalo as Head of Partnerships
SE
02:43pBoE's Cunliffe says he has not picked up sense of contracting UK economy
RE
02:35pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2 Million to Help Build a Tribally-Owned Manufacturing and Warehouse Facility in Michigan
PU
02:30pJOHN CORNYN : Cornyn Carbon Capture Bill Passes Committee
PU
02:30pEKITI STATE GOVERNMENT : Trains Trainers From 16 LGAs On Eggs And Livestock Production
PU
02:25pPEMEX PETRÓLEOS MEXICANOS : and its Subsidiary Companies presents its Business Plan 2019-2023
PU
02:24pChristine Lagarde Resigns as IMF's Chief
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J warns of hit from generic drugs in third quarter, shares fall
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
3BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
4A.G. BARR PLC : A G BARR : Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says profits to fall 20%
5TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About