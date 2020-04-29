Fortnite Streamer Ewok Joins HyperX Brand Ambassador Family

Ewok to Receive HyperX Heroes Treatment and Professional-Grade Gaming Peripherals

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the signing of Fortnite streamer Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler as a HyperX brand ambassador. Under the new sponsorship, Ewok will use HyperX gaming keyboards, mice, mousepads, SSDs, and memory modules while streaming. A prominent female influencer known for her gaming skills in Fortnite, Ewok has been recognized by Forbes 30 under 30, Teen Vogue’s 21 Under 21 and received the Golden Joystick Award for Best New Streamer in 2019.

“I love using HyperX hardware and their commitment to the community, and I am excited to be a member of their ambassador team,” said Ewok, HyperX brand ambassador, streamer and influencer. “As a young female gamer, I feel it’s important to show others that there are no limits to what you can accomplish. Hopefully, my efforts will serve as an inspiration for others.”

Ewok’s Fortnite skills garnered attention from notable Twitch streamers like TimTheTatman and Mizkif, who hosted her channel which helped Ewok’s popularity skyrocket and gained her thousands of followers. Additionally, Ewok has streamed with Ninja, Dr. Lupo, and TeamLiquid’s Chap and competed with singer and actor Jordan Fisher in the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am tournament which resulted in $20,000 for charity. Ewok has participated in a number of events including the Fortnite Summer Block Party and the Fortnite World Cup Pro-Am. In 2019, Ewok began streaming exclusively on Mixer and has an audience of over 145,000 and more than one million total views. She is represented by A3 Artists Agency.

“HyperX is excited to welcome Ewok into our HyperX family of influencers, celebrities and ambassadors,” said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. “With her expertise as a gamer, influencer and motivated female member of the gaming community, Ewok brings the skills and strengths found in a HyperX Hero.”

As a HyperX brand ambassador, Ewok will exclusively use HyperX gaming products and will receive the HyperX Heroes treatment, including a hero illustration inspired by her personal gaming persona. Ewok joins a growing line up of internationally recognized talent on the HyperX roster, including U.S. Grammy award winner Post Malone, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Joel Embiid and Gordon Hayward, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg and international soccer players Raphaël Varane, Dele Alli and Marco Reus.

